Healogics Launches Healing Can't Wait Program For 2022

by PRNewswire
January 13, 2022 4:13 PM | 3 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healogics®, the nation's leading provider of world-class wound care, is announcing their "Healing Can't Wait" program for the millions of people struggling with a non-healing wound. Chronic wounds affect seven million Americans, limiting their quality of life, as well as life expectancy.

With the 2022 Healing Can't Wait program, Healogics looks to address the significant increase in amputations observed in recent years due to the impact of COVID-19 on patient treatment schedules. It is critical that patients understand the urgency and importance of treatment. Through the 2022 Healing Can't Wait program and resources, Healogics Wound Care Centers will focus on educating the underserved chronic wound population.

"Treatment delays and the staggering increase in amputations drive us to work even harder to improve awareness and access to advanced wound care. Any untreated wound is at risk for complications such as infection, hospitalization or amputation," explains David Bassin, Chief Executive Officer of Healogics. "This is why the Healogics Healing Can't Wait program is so critical."

People living with diabetes, heart disease or peripheral artery disease (PAD) are at an even greater risk for health complications that stem from an untreated wound, in fact:

  • One in four people living with diabetes will experience a diabetic foot ulcer.
  • For those living with heart disease, 82 percent of leg amputations that occur, are due to poor circulation in the affected limb.
  • A quarter of people with advanced PAD may require an amputation within one year due to a non-healing wound.

Throughout the year, Healogics will focus on specific wound types and patient profiles at-risk for complications and that may benefit from advanced wound care. Visit  2022 Healing Can't Wait  to download the infographic and patient resources.

In addition, Healogics wound care specialists, at the more than 600 Healogics Wound Care Centers® nationwide, will reach out to patients and healthcare providers to raise awareness of the importance of early detection and treatment of chronic wounds.

ABOUT HEALOGICS
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes, but a better way to provide care.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healogics-launches-healing-cant-wait-program-for-2022-301460893.html

SOURCE Healogics, LLC

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

