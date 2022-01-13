GoPro Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Webcast

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. GPRO today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on February 3, 2022. GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast following the release at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results. A webcast link and management commentary will be posted on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at gopro.com prior to the start of the call.
To listen to the live conference call, please call +1 800-289-0720 (US) or +1 323-701-0160 (International) and enter access code 3025961. A replay will be available on the investor page referenced above from approximately two hours after the call through April 28, 2022.
About GoPro, Inc. GPRO
GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.
For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Members of the press can access official brand and product images, logos and reviewer guides by visiting GoPro's press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos, raw video clips and edits to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.
GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.
SOURCE GoPro, Inc.
