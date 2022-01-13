Voyageur Aviation unveils new EXCL Program with launch customer Sabena technics

NORTH BAY, ON, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Voyageur Aviation Corp. ('Voyageur'), a subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. CHR is proud to announce it has entered into an agreement to provide on site inventory, component repair and overhaul, and detailed service level support for the De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Dash 8-400 to Sabena technics ('Sabena') through Voyageur's Exchange Component and Leasing Subscription ('EXCL') program.

"We are pleased to launch our EXCL program in Europe with a premier customer, Sabena," said Gary Gilbert, Vice President Avparts, Voyageur. "The expansion of this program is an integral part of the continued growth of our Avparts division."

Voyageur's EXCL program is a paid monthly subscription service offering operations direct, priority access to all rotable components. EXCL is completely customizable to meet the customer's needs.

"Sabena technics is excited to work with Voyageur Avparts for the rotable support of its Q400 fleet." Said Philippe Fournadet, CEO, Sabena technics FNI. "This partnership will bring reliability and will reduce logistics lead-time to secure our operations".

Voyageur developed the EXCL program to provide customers with more freedom, flexibility, and control over maintenance costs with no minimums or maximums on flight hours.

About Sabena technics

Sabena technics is a leading French independent provider of aircraft maintenance and modification solutions. With over 3000 employees based at 16 sites worldwide, the group supports a large range of aircraft from regional, narrow and wide body, to military fleets. Its long experience, combined with its strong industrial resources, allows it to answer each of its customers' needs with complete and dedicated solutions: Airframe MRO, CAMO, Component MRO, Modifications, Supply-Chain, Painting, and Training.

About Voyageur Aviation Corp.

Voyageur Aviation Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. Voyageur is an integrated provider of specialized aviation services, including contract flying operations both internationally and domestically, and offers advanced engineering and maintenance capabilities. Headquartered in North Bay, Ontario, Voyageur delivers innovative solutions to customers with unique aviation requirements and operates under the core principles of comprehensive safety management, quality assurance, and client-dedicated solutions. www.voyav.com

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation - companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus' 6.00% Debentures, 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB', 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C', respectively.

www.chorusaviation.com

SOURCE Voyageur Aviation Corp.