Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 23

ESTERO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ (the "Company") announced today that it plans to report its fourth quarter 2021 financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23 followed by an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET.
Earnings call details will be included in the Company's earnings press release and financial materials will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://ir.hertz.com.
ABOUT HERTZ
The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.
