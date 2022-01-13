Vista Outdoor to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

ANOKA, Minn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") VSTO will host its investor conference call on third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 3, at 9:00 a.m. EST. In addition to the results, which will be published on Vista Outdoor's website at 5:00 a.m. EST, the company expects to discuss its outlook and financial guidance and may discuss matters of strategy during the call. Access the call on Vista Outdoor's website: http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event
Telephone recording: For those who cannot participate in the live webcast, a telephone recording of the conference call will be available. The telephone number is 1-866-813-9403, and the confirmation code is 596375. The recording will be available for one month after the call.
About Vista Outdoor Inc.
Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. We operate through two reportable segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Together, our segments serve the outdoor sports and recreation markets through a diverse portfolio of well-recognized brands that provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products. Brands include CamelBak, Bushnell, Remington Ammunition, Bushnell Golf, Stone Glacier, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Foresight Sports, Giro, QuietKat, Federal and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website or Investor Relations page and follow us on Twitter.
Media Contact
Eric Smith
(901) 573-9156
media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com
Investor Contact
Shelly Hubbard
612-518-5406
investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com
SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.
