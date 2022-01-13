CES Energy Solutions Corp. Announces Additions to the Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - CES Energy Solutions Corp. ("CES" or the "Company") CEU CESDF is pleased to announce the appointments of Joe Wright and Ian Hardacre to the Board of Directors, effective January 13, 2022.

Mr. Wright has over 25 years of executive and entrepreneurial experience in the energy industry and is based in Midland, Texas. Mr. Wright retired from Concho Resources Inc. ("Concho"), an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties, in January 2019, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and was on the Board of Directors. Since joining Concho from its formation in 2004, Mr. Wright held a variety of leadership positions, and oversaw Concho's drilling and completion programs, as well as its government, regulatory affairs and human resources functions. Mr. Wright has also worked in several operations, engineering and capital markets positions at Mewbourne Oil Company. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Mr. Hardacre is an experienced institutional investor with over 25 years of experience in portfolio management and investment leadership and is based in Toronto, Ontario. Mr. Hardacre was most recently the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Vice President at Empire Life Investment Management Inc. Prior to this role he spent approximately 20 years at Invesco Canada where he had progressive roles culminating in 2016 as Co-Chief Investment Officer and Head of Canadian Equities. He began his investment career at Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in 1995. Mr. Hardacre holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University.

"We are very pleased to welcome Joe and Ian to the Board of CES", said Ken Zinger, CEO of CES Energy Solutions. "Joe is an extremely accomplished Midland, Texas based industry veteran and has demonstrated his commitment and leadership in the industry for approximately three decades. He will play an integral role in further leveraging our significant infrastructure and operations throughout the US and in the Permian Basin, in particular. Ian brings a uniquely valuable combination of experience in capital markets and deep knowledge of CES and our industry. His extensive experience and investment leadership roles will prove to be extremely complementary to our Board of Directors and our Company as we continue to pursue expansion of our business and investor base. Both Joe and Ian's knowledge, reputations and experiences will be invaluable as we work together in continuing to build out our Company."

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

