PRELIMINARY DECEMBER AND FULL YEAR 2021 REVENUE

by PRNewswire
January 13, 2022 4:00 PM | 10 min read

December Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Up 60% and 29%, Respectively.
Full Year 2021 Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Up 31% and 137%, Respectively.

MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) LXR LXR, a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories, today provided a financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of December 2021 and the latest twelve months (LTM) period ending December 31, 2021.

Monthly and YTD Total and E-Commerce Net Revenue
In December 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $2.1 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $1.0 million, which represented growth of 60% and 29%, respectively, over the same period last year. For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $18.1 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $10.4 million, which represented an increase of 31% and 137%, respectively, over the same period last year.

December marked the 10th consecutive month over month of double-digit revenue growth. In addition, e-commerce net revenue crossed the million-dollar monthly level for the third consecutive month. The following table summarizes 2021 year-to-date total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in 2020:


Total Net Revenue


E-commerce Net Revenue

 ($000s)

2021

2020


2021

2020



B/(W)



B/(W)

January

491

(74%)


491

61%

February

600

(80%)


455

30%

March

1,511

24%


627

96%

April

1,190

444%


975

445%

May

1,440

240%


899

155%

June

1,396

77%


649

140%

July

1,401

22%


833

240%

August

1,555

29%


844

196%

September

2,031

304%


831

134%

October

2,165

245%


1,240

155%

November

2,251

53%


1,482

256%

December

2,075

60%


1,046

29%

December YTD

$18,107

31%


$10,371

137%

Quarterly and LTM Total and E-commerce Net Revenue History
On a December 31, 2021 LTM basis, the Company estimates total net revenue of $18.1 million and e-commerce net revenue of $10.4 million. E-commerce penetration was 57% of total net revenue. The following table provides historical quarterly and LTM total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue since Q1-2019:


Total Net Revenue


E-Commerce Net Revenue


E-Commerce Penetration

Actuals ($):

Quarterly  

LTM   


Quarterly  

LTM   


LTM

Q1 2019

8,756,063

38,982,959


604,023

2,294,094


6%

Q2 2019

8,558,435

38,254,627


959,525

2,654,334


7%

Q3 2019

8,314,615

36,493,740


985,288

3,057,856


8%

Q4 2019

14,440,173

40,069,286


1,175,652

3,724,488


9%

Q1 2020

6,097,604

37,410,827


975,592

4,096,057


11%

Q2 2020

1,430,284

30,282,676


802,658

3,939,190


13%

Q3 2020

2,857,718

24,825,779


885,669

3,839,571


15%

Q4 2020

3,391,813

13,777,419


1,715,804

4,379,723


32%

Q1 2021

2,602,071

10,281,886


1,572,640

4,976,771


48%

Q2 2021

4,026,028

12,877,630


2,522,682

6,696,795


52%

Q3 2021

4,987,628

15,007,540


2,506,850

8,317,976


55%

Q4 2021

6,490,910

18,106,637


3,768,627

10,370,799


57%

Target for

Q4 2021


18,000,000—20,000,000




50%—65%

About LXR
LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America. For further information, please contact:

SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/13/c1001.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Banking/Financial ServicesEarningsPress Releases

