PRELIMINARY DECEMBER AND FULL YEAR 2021 REVENUE

December Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Up 60% and 29%, Respectively.
Full Year 2021 Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Up 31% and 137%, Respectively.
MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) LXR LXR, a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories, today provided a financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of December 2021 and the latest twelve months (LTM) period ending December 31, 2021.
Monthly and YTD Total and E-Commerce Net Revenue
In December 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $2.1 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $1.0 million, which represented growth of 60% and 29%, respectively, over the same period last year. For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $18.1 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $10.4 million, which represented an increase of 31% and 137%, respectively, over the same period last year.
December marked the 10th consecutive month over month of double-digit revenue growth. In addition, e-commerce net revenue crossed the million-dollar monthly level for the third consecutive month. The following table summarizes 2021 year-to-date total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in 2020:
Total Net Revenue
E-commerce Net Revenue
($000s)
2021
2020
2021
2020
B/(W)
B/(W)
January
491
(74%)
491
61%
February
600
(80%)
455
30%
March
1,511
24%
627
96%
April
1,190
444%
975
445%
May
1,440
240%
899
155%
June
1,396
77%
649
140%
July
1,401
22%
833
240%
August
1,555
29%
844
196%
September
2,031
304%
831
134%
October
2,165
245%
1,240
155%
November
2,251
53%
1,482
256%
December
2,075
60%
1,046
29%
December YTD
$18,107
31%
$10,371
137%
Quarterly and LTM Total and E-commerce Net Revenue History
On a December 31, 2021 LTM basis, the Company estimates total net revenue of $18.1 million and e-commerce net revenue of $10.4 million. E-commerce penetration was 57% of total net revenue. The following table provides historical quarterly and LTM total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue since Q1-2019:
Total Net Revenue
E-Commerce Net Revenue
E-Commerce Penetration
Actuals ($):
Quarterly
LTM
Quarterly
LTM
LTM
Q1 2019
8,756,063
38,982,959
604,023
2,294,094
6%
Q2 2019
8,558,435
38,254,627
959,525
2,654,334
7%
Q3 2019
8,314,615
36,493,740
985,288
3,057,856
8%
Q4 2019
14,440,173
40,069,286
1,175,652
3,724,488
9%
Q1 2020
6,097,604
37,410,827
975,592
4,096,057
11%
Q2 2020
1,430,284
30,282,676
802,658
3,939,190
13%
Q3 2020
2,857,718
24,825,779
885,669
3,839,571
15%
Q4 2020
3,391,813
13,777,419
1,715,804
4,379,723
32%
Q1 2021
2,602,071
10,281,886
1,572,640
4,976,771
48%
Q2 2021
4,026,028
12,877,630
2,522,682
6,696,795
52%
Q3 2021
4,987,628
15,007,540
2,506,850
8,317,976
55%
Q4 2021
6,490,910
18,106,637
3,768,627
10,370,799
57%
Target for
Q4 2021
18,000,000—20,000,000
50%—65%
About LXR
LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America. For further information, please contact:
