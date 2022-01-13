Tampa Bay United Soccer Club Recognized by the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Tampa Bay United Soccer Club (TBU) was formally recognized by the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners Wednesday, January 12, 2022, for the club's "phenomenal impact on athletes' lives and the tremendous advancements the club has accomplished locally for the game." The club is the largest youth soccer organization in Tampa Bay and operates the region's premier soccer program for kids of all ages and abilities. The Board presented a signed commendation letter to TBU representatives and heard from youth athletes who have benefitted from the youth soccer programming.

After being presented with the signed commendation letter, athletes from the soccer club who have committed to continuing their athletic career at the college level shared their appreciation to the Board, thanking them for supporting athletics by continuing to invest in the construction, renovation, and ongoing maintenance of quality sports facilities like Ed Radice Park. Gratitude was also expressed to the Parks & Recreation department for ensuring sports facilities are safe with high-quality, well-maintained athletic fields.

"The opportunity to thank the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners and the Parks and Recreation staff for all they do to keep our fields in perfect playing condition is important to us," says Executive Director Anthony Latronica. "Our athletes, families, and our staff are very appreciative of our community partners who help us achieve the goals of raising kids that are healthy, well adjusted, and have the ability to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level if they choose."

In the last decade, TBU has achieved more than 330 NCAA commitments, including 17 during the most recent signing period in November, an average of nearly 34 commitments per year, and won two National Championship titles. The TBU senior staff tirelessly advocates for high-school-aged athletes by tapping their wide network of college coaches and recruiters to connect players with ideal collegiate programs, and they provide state-of-the-art technology to empower players. The Board offered best wishes to the TBU players seeking to further their academic and soccer careers on this Spring National Signing Day, February 2, 2022.

The Tampa Bay United Soccer Club (TBU) was founded in 2011 with the mission of creating a youth soccer environment that maximizes the holistic development of the athlete through the club's core values of integrity, commitment, respect, adaptability, passion, and clarity. Over the last decade, TBU has grown to service nearly 3,500 families in the greater Tampa Bay region with opportunities to participate and advance as youth recreational and competitive players, adult players, and semi-professional players. The organization has sent 336 student-athletes to study and play soccer at the collegiate level, averaging 36 players per year. TBU is the only youth soccer organization in the area that offers a comprehensive pathway with teams competing in all the available league levels for boys and girls. For more information, please visit http://www.tbusc.com/.

