U.S. LawShield Promotes Kristi Heuring to Vice President of Communications

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. LawShield®, industry leader and America's largest provider of Legal Defense for Self Defense® coverage, announced today that Kristi Heuring has been promoted to the role of Vice President of Communications. Heuring previously held the role of Director of Partner Relations for U.S. LawShield.
"The U.S. LawShield team is proud to promote Kristi into her new role," said P.J. Hermosa, CEO of U.S. LawShield. "Since joining the team less than a year ago, she has continued to put the success of our 2A Partners first. Kristi brings extensive industry knowledge and passion to all she does."
Heuring is an award-winning marketing strategist with over 25 years of experience generating creative strategies and leveraging public relations and media platforms to help businesses achieve revenue and sales goals.
About U.S. LawShield
Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good® by educating our 700,000+ members and 6,000+ industry 2A Partners in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence; protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense.
For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense Program, visit the website at http://www.uslawshield.com.
