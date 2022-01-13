Mark Zadell Appointed as CFO, Endeavor Business Media

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the appointment of Mark Zadell to role of CFO, with immediate effect.

Chris Ferrell, CEO of Endeavor Business Media, said of the hire: "Mark has a history of creating high performing teams and implementing tools and processes that support growth and maximize value. He also has strong experience designing metrics-based standards to track and optimize operational and financial controls. With this background he will be a great addition to the executive team as we pursue our goals of being a best-in-class B2B media company and to create value for all of our stakeholders in 2022 and beyond. Additionally, the entire team that interviewed Mark thought he would be a great fit with the Endeavor culture."

Zadell joins Endeavor from Nixon Power Services, where as CFO he held responsibility for the corporate support functions, including finance, IT, and HR. Before that he held senior financial roles at Change Healthcare; Flippin, Bruce & Porter and Calyon Securities. He holds a BSc from Bowling Green State University, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. A Nashville resident, Zadell will join the EBM members of the corporate head office team based there.

"I am thrilled and honored to come on board with this exciting team at such an important time in Endeavor's trajectory. I have watched EBM grow rapidly over the past 4 years; and cannot wait to be able to contribute to the next phase of growth. Endeavor is a dynamic company with strong brands, important audiences and innovative products, and is at the forefront of transforming B2B media. I look forward to joining the team." said Zadell of his appointment.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites, events and marketing solutions. One of the largest B2B media companies in the US, the company addresses B2B audiences in the aviation, dental, facilities maintenance, fire & public safety, design engineering, buildings and construction, energy, manufacturing, industrial, technology, medical, securities, laser, lighting, oil & gas, public services, security, construction, vehicle repair, vending, and water & wastewater markets. The company has offices in Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; Nashua, NH; Birmingham, AL; Sarasota, FL; Skokie, IL; Fort Atkinson, WI; Arlington Heights, IL; Independence, OH; Santa Barbara, CA; Fort Collins, CO; and Overland Park, KS. For more information, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com

Media Contact:

Anna Wackenhuth

awackenhuth@endeavorb2b.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-zadell-appointed-as-cfo-endeavor-business-media-301460870.html

SOURCE Endeavor Business Media