Notice of memorandum of understanding between the Autorité des marchés financiers, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Bank of Canada

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In support of its mandate as the resolution authority for Canadian financial market infrastructures (FMIs), the Bank of Canada has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Autorité des marchés financiers, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission. As resolution authority, the Bank is responsible for developing plans to respond to the unlikely failure of a Canadian designated FMI. The Bank also has the power in a crisis to take temporary control of a failing FMI to limit the impact on Canada's financial system and economy.
The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation, coordination, consultation and information sharing on matters related to the resolution of:
- the CDSX system or its operator, the CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.
- the Canadian Derivatives Clearing Service or its operator, the Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation.
This MOU is distinct from but intended to coexist with a previous memorandum of understanding among the same parties to cooperate in fulfilling their respective oversight mandates for promoting the safety and efficiency of these two FMIs.
The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.
Information:
Media only:
Sylvain Théberge: 514-940-2176
Information centre:
Québec City: 418-525-0337
Montréal: 514-395-0337
Toll-free: 1-877-525-0337
www.lautorite.qc.ca
Twitter: @lautorite
SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.