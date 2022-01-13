AvSight Makes a Big Push at the European Market

BOONE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation software platform, AvSight, is continuing their unprecedented growth streak by increasing their presence in the European market. Over the last year, they've closed several large deals with major European aviation suppliers and added a variety of features, including multi-language and multi-currency support, to their platform - making this an ideal time to make the platform available throughout Europe.
To facilitate this growth, AvSight has hired Fionna Price as an account executive to oversee their accounts in Europe. Price is based in the South of England and brings more than 17 years of experience in the commercial aerospace aftermarket to the table. "We're thrilled to bring on someone with Fionna's expertise," said Andrew Valley, AvSight's Director of Sales. "Her experience and relationships with MROs, airlines, and suppliers throughout the EMEA region make her a real asset to the AvSight team."
To further support their global customer base and share their game changing aviation software platform with a broader audience, AvSight has signed agreements to participate in several international trade shows in 2022.
More details on AvSight can be found at avsight.net.
Press Contact:
Hannah Myers
Director of Marketing, AvSight
828-216-6688
hmyers@avsight.net
SOURCE AvSight
