Claro Analytics CEO Michael Beygelman Named 2021 HR Superstar By HRO Today

NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Claro Analytics, the world's first and most comprehensive Talent Intelligence platform for external labor market data, today announces that Founder and CEO Michael Beygelman has been named to HRO Today's 2021 HR Superstars list in the Technology provider category. Beygelman joins an elite group of HR Technology provider executives representing companies like SmartRecruiters, UKG, ADP and Ceridian.

"The world of work has experienced a fundamental reorientation over the last two years, so we're seeing unprecedented demand for real-time, actionable data about the labor market," said Michael Beygelman, Founder and CEO of Claro. Beygelman continued, "Claro has built a unique technology platform unrivaled in data quality, speed, and precision, and our 200%+ annual growth demonstrates that the market is adopting our focused approach."

In 2014 Beygelman predicted that data would be at the epicenter of all human capital strategy – a datafication of HR – so he set out on a mission to build the world's first Talent Intelligence platform for external labor market data. His bold vision is that organizations want to access real-time information about the labor market the same way they search the Internet for general information with Google. This idea has now been validated, as Claro is outpacing its competition and boasts some of the largest companies in the world as early adopter clients.

According to Insights222 research, 81% of companies surveyed said that they will increase their investments in People Analytics and specialist People Analytics technology. The demand for specialist technology like Claro will continue to increase due to multiple factors, including: the need for data about hiring and salary trends, Diversity benchmarking, talent market mapping, and reducing employee attrition.

Claro's mission is to organize all the world's workforce-related information, and to make it easily accessible so that organizations can make more strategic decisions about talent. Claro's innovative Talent Intelligence platform is helping organizations that hire both professional and hourly workers with strategic initiatives like employee retention, Diversity metrics and benchmarking, workforce supply and demand planning, competitive talent benchmarking and real-time salary information.

