Global Light Vehicle (Premium) Market Report 2022: Increase in Use of Light Weight Material / Upsurge in Use of Electric Vehicles / Involvement of Artificial Intelligence

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Market with Focus on Premium Segment (Europe, China and NAFTA): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global light vehicle production is forecasted to reach 112.65 million units in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 11.05% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025
Growth in the global light vehicle market has been supported by factors rising disposable income, increasing urban population, increasing female population, technological advancements, increasing use of solar automobiles, rising demand for SUVs, and an upsurge in numbers of high-net-worth individuals. However, the market growth would be challenged by increase in prices of materials and difficulty in maintenance of lightweight materials.
The global light vehicle market can be categorized into the following segments: mass and premium. In 2020, the dominant share of global light vehicle market was held by mass, followed by premium.
The global premium vehicle production is forecasted to reach 13.26 million units in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 8.30% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like increase in use of light weight material, upsurge in the use of electric vehicles and involvement of artificial intelligence.
The global premium vehicle market can be segmented into the following regions: Europe, China and NAFTA. In 2020, the dominant share of market was held by Europe, followed by China and NAFTA.
The premium vehicle market is Europe would grow, as most premium vehicles are still manufactured and supplied from Europe. However, the market experienced a decline in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the decline in production of light vehicles.
The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (BMW group, Daimler AG, Toyota, Tesla, Volkswagen, Ford) are also presented in detail.
Key Target Audience
- Premium Car Manufacturers
- Raw Material Providers
- End Users (Consumers)
- Investment Banks
- Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
1.1 Light Weighted Vehicle
1.2 Advantages of Light Weight Vehicles
1.3 Disadvantages of Light Weight Vehicles
1.4 Light Weight Materials
1.5 Premium Cars
1.5.1 Introduction
2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Economy
2.2 Surging Unemployment
2.3 Rising Light Vehicle Average Age
2.4 Post COVID Scenario
3. Light Vehicle Market Analysis
3.1 Global Light Vehicle Production Forecast
3.2 Global Light Vehicle Production by Region
3.2.1 Europe Light Vehicle Production Forecast
3.2.2 North America Light Vehicle Production Forecast
3.2.3 Greater China Light Vehicle Production Forecast
3.2.4 Rest of World Light Vehicle Production Forecast
3.3 Global Light Vehicle Production by Segment
4. Premium Segment Market Analysis
4.1 Global Premium Vehicle Production Forecast
4.2 Global Premium Vehicle Production by Segments
4.2.1 Global Premium SUV Production Forecast
4.2.2 Global Others Premium Vehicle Production Forecast
4.3 Global Premium Vehicle Production by Region
5. Premium Vehicle Regional Market Analysis
5.1 Europe
5.1.1 Europe Premium Vehicle Production Forecast
5.1.2 Europe Premium Vehicle Production by Segments
5.1.3 Europe Premium SUV Production Forecast
5.1.4 Europe Other Premium Vehicle Production Forecast
5.2 China
5.2.1 China Premium Vehicle Production Forecast
5.3 NAFTA
5.3.1 NAFTA Premium Vehicle Production Forecast
5.3.2 NAFTA Premium Vehicle Production by Segments
5.3.3 NAFTA Premium SUV Production Forecast
5.3.4 NAFTA Other Premium Vehicle Production Forecast
6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.1.1 Rising Disposable Income
6.1.2 Mounting Urban Population
6.1.3 Rising Number of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs)
6.1.4 Rising Female Population
6.1.5 Shift in Technological Advancements
6.1.6 Increasing Use of Solar Automobiles
6.1.7 Rising Demand for SUVs
6.2 Key Trends & Developments
6.2.1 Increase in Use of Light Weight Material
6.2.2 Upsurge in Use of Electric Vehicles
6.2.3 Involvement of Artificial Intelligence
6.3 Challenges
6.3.1 Increase in Prices of Materials
6.3.2 Difficulty in Maintenance of Light Weight Materials
7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Market
7.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison
7.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison
7.1.3 Key Players - Research & Development Expenses Comparison
7.1.4 Key Players - Market Share Comparison
8. Company Profiles
- BMW Group
- Daimler AG
- Ford Motor Company
- Tesla
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0vhmz
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.