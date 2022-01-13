ATA Hails Supreme Court's Rejection of OSHA Vaccine-or-Test Mandate

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay of the Biden Administration's vaccine-or-test mandate for employers:
"Today, ATA has won a tremendous victory on behalf of the trucking industry and workers and employers everywhere. Today's ruling by the Supreme Court validates our claim that OSHA far overstepped its authority in issuing an emergency temporary standard that would interfere with individuals' private health care decisions.
"Trucking has been on the front lines throughout the pandemic – delivering PPE, medical supplies, food, clothing, fuel, and even the vaccines themselves. Thanks to this ruling, our industry will continue to deliver critical goods, as our nation recovers from the pandemic and we move our economy forward."
American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.
SOURCE American Trucking Associations
