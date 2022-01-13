Baqsimi® (Nasal Glucagon), Rescue Treatment for Severe Hypoglycemia Now Covered by all Federal Benefit Programs

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Lilly Canada is pleased to announce that as of January 1st, 2022, Baqsimi (glucagon nasal powder) is now covered by all Federal health benefit programs, which includes the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Program, Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC), and Correctional Services of Canada (CSC).

Baqsimi is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycemic reactions in people with insulin-treated diabetes mellitus 4 years old and above, when impaired consciousness precludes oral carbohydrates.

"Diabetes affects one in three Canadians, and we know that many factors contribute to the successful management of the disease, including access to new treatments, supplies, and technology," says Rhonda Pacheco, General Manager, Lilly Canada. "We're so thrilled that at-need Canadians who can benefit from this important rescue treatment are able to access it, providing patients and their caregivers with protection, if they experience a severe blood sugar low."

"Expanding Baqsimi's access to Canadian patients who are at risk from complications of diabetes is so critical," says Dr. Stuart Ross, Endocrinologist, Clinical Professor of Medicines at the University of Calgary. "The threat of a severe hypoglycemic event is present every day for someone with diabetes, and for those patient populations that don't have access to emergency services and immediate assistance, such as remote First Nation's communities, this rescue treatment dramatically improves safety and care."

With the Federal benefit programs now covering Baqsimi for eligible patients, Lilly is excited to be working with the provinces to make Baqsimi available in those jurisdictions.

About Baqsimi

Baqsimi is a portable, ready-to-use form of glucagon which requires no reconstitution or priming. It is administered in a single fixed dose of 3 mg which is sprayed in the nose, where it is absorbed. Baqsimi does not need to be refrigerated and can be stored at temperatures up to 30°C/86°F in its shrink-wrapped tube. Baqsimi is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycemic reactions in people with insulin-treated diabetes mellitus 4 years old and above when impaired consciousness precludes oral carbohydrates. The formulation was discovered in Canada.

About Lilly Canada

Eli Lilly and Company is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by Colonel Eli Lilly, who was committed to creating high quality medicines that meet people's needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to people who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and contribute to our communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

Eli Lilly Canada was established in 1938, the result of a research collaboration with scientists at the University of Toronto which eventually produced the world's first commercially available insulin. Our work focuses on oncology, diabetes, autoimmunity, neurodegeneration, and pain. To learn more about Lilly Canada, please visit us at www.lilly.ca.

