J-Talks Live explores how newsrooms use TikTok to reach new audiences

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - TikTok's immense popularity among Generation Z and its more than one-billion global user-base make the application an enticing storytelling tool for news media. Indeed, many newsrooms are reaching hundreds of thousands of young followers through the app that they previously struggled to engage with.

At the next Canadian Journalism Foundation's (CJF) J-Talks Live free webcast on Tuesday, February 1 at 1 p.m. EST, journalists Dave Jorgenson, The Washington Post, Evy Kwong, Toronto Star, and Sophia Smith Galer, VICE World News, share their expertise on TikTok's use as an effective storytelling tool and insights on how newsrooms can encourage users to engage with their content beyond the app. Elamin Abdelmahmoud, Culture Writer at BuzzFeed and host of CBC's Pop Chat podcast, will lead the discussion.

"We are delighted to welcome this all-star group of global journalists to our first J-Talks Live of 2022 to share their insights about TikTok in the newsroom," says Kathy English, chair of the CJF board. "These smart journalists are the innovators of today's newsrooms teaching us how to harness the latest technology tools to tell stories and engage audiences."

Dave Jogenson is a video producer, editor and writer for "The Department of Satire" and various other video series for The Washington Post. Jorgenson also launched the newsroom's TikTok channel where he posts short, newsworthy TikToks twice a day, five days a week. For his work on TikTok, he earned two Webby nominations in 2020 and a win in 2021. He also won an award from the North American Digital Awards for Best Digital Project to Engage Young and/or Millennial Audiences. He recently wrote Make A TikTok Every Day, which includes 365 "prompts" for TikTok.

Evelyn 'Evy' Kwong is an editor on the Toronto Star's Audience Team that focuses on platforming and finding new, diverse audiences. Kwong strategizes on ways to reach and build trust with communities that have been under-platformed, bring new voices into mainstream media and use new technology to provide everyone with access to information. She is also the editor of the Star's #InTheirOwnVoices, a first-person op-ed section on identity, and host/writer of the Star business series #MillennialMoney focusing on uncovering the financial worries of the younger generation.

Sophia Smith Galer is an award-winning reporter and author who has pioneered how TikTok can be used for journalism, bridging the gap between traditional media and Gen Z. Galer is a Senior News Reporter for VICE World News where she has reported on everything from the anti-vaxxers and incels gaming TikTok's algorithm to youth washing at COP26. Previously a BBC World Service reporter, she uncovered the misuse of political ads during the US election, as well as Donald Trump's covert campaigning on the app. She recently won Innovation of the Year at the British Journalism Awards for her TikTok account. Sophia's first book, Losing It, on debunking the sex misinformation on and offline that ruins lives, will be published by Harper Collins in April.

Elamin Abdelmahmoud is a culture writer for BuzzFeed News and host of CBC's pop culture show Pop Chat. He was a founding co-host of the CBC Politics podcast Party Lines, and he is a contributor to The National's At Issue panel. His work has appeared in a wide range of publication including Rolling Stone and The Globe and Mail. When he gets a chance, he writes bad tweets.

DATE: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, 1 p.m. EST.

