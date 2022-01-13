INFLATION MATTERS SO BJ's RESTAURANTS IS PROVIDING VALUE BY KICKING OFF AN ALL NEW LUNCH MENU WITH BREWHOUSE FAVORITES AT A REDUCED PRICE AND ALL NEW MENU ADDITIONS

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2022 marks a new chapter for dining out, with affordability, convenience, and comfort classics taking center stage. To start the year on a tasty note with true value that guests deserve, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI is serving up new, memorable experiences priced at just $10*, including a revamped fixed-price lunch menu Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., with discounted classics and four all-new lunch menu items.
Inflation is on the rise and diners are seeking cost-conscious, reliable meals that pack a punch of flavor. Today, BJ's Restaurants debuts an exclusive new lunch menu at $10 per entree*— all entrees are big on taste and small on price. At all BJ's restaurants, guests can enjoy exclusive dine-in lunch highlights such as the Italian Chicken Parmesan and Spaghetti, BJ's Sauced 'N' Tossed Chicken Thighs Lunch Plate, EnLIGHTened Mediterranean Chicken Bowl, and EnLIGHTened Spring Harvest Salad. Some popular favorites also make an appearance and are discounted for guests to enjoy—such as BJ's Loaded Burgers, Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, and Hot Ham & Cheese and Soup Combo—for the low price of $10. For a celebratory lunch, guests can purchase BJ's Handcrafted Signature Beers for only $4, making lunchtime officially the best time to dine.
"We are still in trying times and we want our guests to feel valued more than ever, which is why we are offering our new lunch menu," said Kevin Mayer, Executive Vice President, Chief Growth & Brand Officer at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "By offering comfort food classics, alongside new items, there is truly an option for everyone to choose for just $10. Our guests crave delicious, satisfying, high-value meals, and we're excited to deliver our new lunch value menu."
These affordable new lunch offerings accompany the ever-popular Unlimited Soup & Salad, which includes a bowl of soup or chili, as well as a House, Caesar, Wedge, or Fresh Mozzarella and Tomato salad (price varies by location).
For more information on BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse®, visit https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/.
*Price and participation may vary. At participating restaurants, all menu items will be priced the same, ranging from $10-$12.
About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including cherry chipotle glazed salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.
SOURCE BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
