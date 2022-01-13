David Lopez Tome named HNTB architecture national practice leader

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Lopez Tome, AIA, ARB, COAM, has been named HNTB Corporation's architecture national practice leader and vice president. Based in the firm's Los Angeles office, Lopez Tome oversees HNTB's growing staff of architects and delivery of all architecture projects.
"David is a needle-mover who will energize our firm's continued commitment to delivering the full spectrum of architectural services needed to support the success of our clients," said Wayne Feuerborn, HNTB West Division president. "His strong leadership and technical expertise will help continue to expand our architecture practice in aviation, transit and sports projects."
Lopez Tome previously led the United States practice for another architecture firm. He brings nearly two decades of leadership, design and construction experience from around the world. He has a thorough understanding of the complex dynamics of airport terminals, sports facilities, transit facilities and other large-scale infrastructure projects.
Lopez Tome earned a Master of Architecture from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (Spain) and an associate's degree in business and architecture from Florida International University. He holds an Architect License in the U.S., United Kingdom and Spain.
Lopez Tome is active in several industry organizations including the AIA, Urban Land Institute, Airport Consultants Council, Airports Council International-North America and the American Association of Airport Executives.
HNTB's many signature architecture projects include serving as architect of record for Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium which opened in 2020; architect of record for the new South Terminal C, Phase 1, at Orlando International Airport; lead designer, principal architect/engineer of record for expansion of Concourses A and B at Denver International Airport; lead architectural designer for the Automated People Mover stations and maintenance facility at Los Angeles International Airport; and lead designer and architect and engineer of record for a main terminal curbside expansion, Central Utility Plant and new International Terminal Automated People Mover Station at Tampa International Airport.
The firm also served as lead architect of record and designer of Levi's Stadium, the first new construction NFL stadium to achieve LEED Gold certification, and stadium design architect for Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, new home venue for Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew.
About HNTB
HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure firm serving public and private owners and contractors. With 108 years of service, HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients' most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals nationwide deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, and program and construction management. For more information, visit http://www.hntb.com, or follow HNTB on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.
