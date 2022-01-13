Miami Beach Is the Epicenter of Travel-Worthy Experiences in 2022

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority recognizes that more than 68% of Americans are planning to go big on their next trip and Miami Beach is set to deliver a collection of travel-worthy experiences to help visitors make it the "Greatest of All Trips" in 2022. * From curated musical experiences and celebrity culinary offerings to world-class spa rituals and an unrivaled arts + culture scene spanning numerous mediums, travelers will find inspiration and can easily make future and last-minute jetsetter-style plans.
"As we look at the year ahead, Miami Beach will be the epicenter of activity for travelers who have been waiting patiently to go all out on their next vacation or quick getaway," says said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Our signature offerings fuse the natural beauty of our destination with the unique experiences that travelers seek now more than ever."
Travelers ready to make bucket list plans can choose from a variety of options in 2022 including a few headliner experiences:
- South Beach Wine and Food Festival – This year, the signature culinary festival returns to its February dates, bringing guests up, close and personal to Food Network stars and more importantly, their delicious creations. Think Tacos & Tequila hosted by Chef Aarón Sánchez, an experience that will offer live music and a sampling of more than a dozen of America's best tacos created by an all-star cast of tastemakers. Festival attendees can also check out, and make plans to check in, to the official host hotel, The Loews Hotel Miami Beach.
- Miami Beach Live – This March, the first-ever celebration of diverse music, art and culture will bring a four-weekend concert series created to tap into visitors' five senses through sights, sounds tastes and beyond. Miami Beach Live will include musical performances on the beach by artists like Alanis Morissette and Juanes, family-friendly programming and activities and a wellness pavilion curated by the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, will encourage attendees to take a break and indulge in mini-spa services.
- Miami Beach Pride – All are welcome and encouraged to attend the multi-day celebration of arts and culture this April including the official Pride Festival and Parade. A selection of special events, family-friendly community activities and world-class entertainment will offer visitors the opportunity to come together and experience a weekend with the leading LGBTQ+ cultural arts organization in South Florida.
- SwimShow and Cabana Miami 2022 – As the swim fashion capital of the world, Miami Beach is set to host the annual SwimShow, the largest swimwear tradeshow in the world at the reimagined and design-forward Miami Beach Convention Center. Visitors to Miami Beach can expect a collection of pop-up events and runway shows at iconic locations including the W Hotel South Beach. Cabana Miami, the world's premier fashion fair, will bring together an exceptionally curated mix of top fashion swim and travel apparel including accessories, jewelry and footwear.
- Art Basel Miami Beach – The world-renowned show will return to Miami Beach December 1 – 3, 2022. It's never too early to plan ahead and experience Miami Beach during one of the most vibrant and inspirational times. Art Basel Miami Beach features leading galleries from five continents, showcasing significant works by masters of modern and contemporary art as well as the new generation of emerging stars. Guests can truly immersive themselves in all-things art by making reservations at notable art hotels like Faena Hotel Miami Beach and The Betsy South Beach.
"This year, we are committed to bringing our past, present and future visitors information and access to the variety of experiences available on Miami Beach," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "We encourage all to stay updated on the latest happenings and to connect with us on Facebook and Instagram @experiencemiamibeach and through our award-winning Experience Miami Beach App."
*According to a 2022 Expedia Trends Survey Report
