Clearwater Marine Aquarium Releases Winter the Dolphin's Ashes

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, beloved star of the Dolphin Tale movies, Winter the Dolphin, made her return to the sea. Encased in a Himalayan sea salt urn, the ashes of Winter were released into the Gulf of Mexico by her Animal Care staff aboard the U.S. Coast Guard's 45-foot Response Boat.
"Being able to return Winter to her natural home was the best feeling in the world," said VP of Zoological Care Kelly Martin. "Our goal at Clearwater Marine Aquarium is always to rehabilitate rescued marine life so they can return to the wild. In Winter's case, as is the case with all non-releasable animals, she unfortunately could not complete her return to the wild in life. But today, we were able to give her that final step – a return home."
A C-130 flyover by the U.S. Coast Guard began the ceremony-at-sea followed by a poem read. The ashes were released by Martin and Veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt. Flower petals of roses and orchids were released into the Gulf and the team blew bubbles, honoring one of Winter's favorite enrichment activities.
Winter was 16 years old when she died in the arms of her animal care team at Clearwater Marine Aquarium on November 11, 2021. Necropsy results indicated the ultimate cause of Winter's death was an intestinal torsion – essentially, Winter's intestines had twisted.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium will continue to honor Winter's legacy with an onsite memorial, virtual reality experiences, and an endowment to safeguard indefinite support of CMA.
Winter the Dolphin inspired millions across the world with her message of perseverance. Her story of overcoming the loss of her tail flukes after being entangled in a crab trap, as told in Dolphin Tale and Dolphin Tale 2, resulted in a $2 billion impact to Pinellas County from 2012 to 2015 when the rest of the country was coming out of a recession. In 2020, Clearwater Marine Aquarium opened an $80 million expansion including a brand new 1.5 million-gallon water dolphin habitat providing CMA with the ability to care for more rescued and non-releasable dolphins.
About Clearwater Marine Aquarium:
Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working marine rescue center dedicated to preserving our marine life and environment while inspiring the human spirit through leadership in education, research, rescue, rehabilitation and release. CMA is home to rescue dolphins, sea turtles, river otters, stingrays, a nurse shark, and more. Winter, the dolphin's story of survival after injury that caused her to lose her tail, has impacted millions of people around the world. A major motion picture, Dolphin Tale, highlighted her life story in 2011. The sequel, Dolphin Tale 2, was released in September 2014 and features the incredible story of Hope, a young resident dolphin of CMA. The mission and potential to change people's lives differentiates Clearwater Marine Aquarium from any other aquarium in the world. Visit cmaquarium.org.
