Disruptive Technologies Named "IoT Sensor Company of the Year" in 6th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Disruptive Technologies (DT), the creator of the world's smallest wireless sensors, has been recognized as "IoT Sensor Company of the Year" in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

DT has developed the world's smallest industrial-grade wireless IoT sensors, creating a system of small, efficient, powerful and adaptable sensors that are able to reach an ever-greater number of operational components.

DT's wireless sensors and IoT Infrastructure are plug-and-play, encrypted end to end, and combine easy installation, zero maintenance, and long battery life into one solution. The sensors are easily installed with industry-grade adhesive and have an operating battery life of up to 15-years. Their tiny size, which allows them to stick anywhere, ensures that any building or asset can be made smart in minutes, without ripping and replacing legacy systems.

"The Internet-of-Things technology is expensive, limited, and difficult to set up. Getting the world on board with retrofitting legacy buildings into smart buildings has never been more important than right now to reduce their carbon footprint and make buildings healthy and productive for those inside," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "DT's tiny wireless IoT sensors can transform any building into a smart building quickly, easily, and affordably. And this is just one way in which they are changing the world by bringing wireless IoT sensor solutions to where it was never possible before. Congratulations to Disruptive Technologies for being our choice for 'IoT Sensor Company of the Year.'"

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"Thanks to IoT Breakthrough for this incredible award. In 2013, we saw an opportunity for a major constructive disruption. We believe our tiny wireless sensors represent a breakthrough in the IoT market because they have been able to do what others could not – democratize smart building technology," said Bengt Lundberg, CEO of Disruptive Technologies. "Not only are they easy to use and scalable, you no longer need to have technical expertise to install or integrate them. You also don't need to be a multi-billion dollar corporation to reap the benefits. The exciting new world of smart buildings is now accessible to everyone and every organization in the world."

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

About Disruptive Technologies

Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies (DT) is a Norwegian tech company and the award-winning developer of the world's smallest wireless sensors and IoT infrastructure. These small, efficient, powerful, and adaptable sensors are the best in the world and designed to reach an ever greater number of operational components, making buildings intelligent and sustainable, in minutes. Learn more at disruptive-technologies.com

