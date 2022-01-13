China Bleach Precursor Market to Project 3.7% CAGR by 2032 - Fact.MR Study

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global bleach precursor market is predicted to be worth USD 407 billion in 2022, rising to USD 483 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Bleach activators have found their way into a variety of sectors, from household to textile uses. Peroxide-based bleaching activators, such as Tetraacetylethylenediamine, have become the most popular bleach booster for household care.

In the coming years, the usage of bleach precursor in home cleansers products is expected to create substantial growth prospects. In Europe's emerging markets, bleach precursor usage has increased over the last half-decade.

The bleaching activators' end uses are likewise being driven by the textile and paper & pulp sectors, ensuring future demand. The bleach activators' application has also expanded due to their widespread use in recovered paper. The demand for bleaching activators is expected to stay high in the near future due to their widespread use in a variety of industries.

A large amount of bleach precursor has been used in a variety of laundry cleaning products. In low-temperature regions, detergents containing bleach precursor as a raw material are quite effective. With the passage of time, the need for highly concentrated detergent powder is increasing. Furthermore, the use of tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) bleach precursor is steadily growing.

In addition, the textile industry is seeing an increase in demand for detergent with a bleach precursor, as the textile wash process involves using a washing machine with water temperatures below 60°C. Due to textile care and energy considerations, this wash temperature is chosen.

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2021 USD 400 Million Market Value Estimated in 2022 USD 407 Million Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD 483 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-20322) CAGR 2.1%

The rise of the middle class, urbanization, and the global disease burden have all had a substantial impact on the residential infrastructures of developing countries. As a result, the demand for bleaching activators in the household care segment is expected to increase.

With the increased usage of washing machines, the demand for home cleaning solutions and laundry detergent has been steadily increasing in China for the past half-century, driving the demand for bleach precursor.

Key Takeaways:

China bleach precursor market is expected to grow at a CAGR 3.7% by 2032.

bleach precursor market is expected to grow at a CAGR 3.7% by 2032. Russia bleach precursor market to expand at a CAGR of 1.1%.

bleach precursor market to expand at a CAGR of 1.1%. Latin America accounts for about 10% share in the global bleach precursor market in 2021

accounts for about 10% share in the global bleach precursor market in 2021 By product type, tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) to dominate the global market.

The granular bleach precursor segment has a higher market share than the powder bleach precursors segment among the different types of bleach precursors.

Growth Drivers:

Use of bleach precursor in household cleaning products to propel the market growth.

Demand for bleach precursors in textile and paper & pulp industries to spur the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies have adopted new strategic approaches to expand their market presence among consumers. As a result of these strategies, there is now a considerable demand for bleach precursor.

Prominent players in the Global Bleach Precursor Market are:

DowDuPont

FutureFuel Corp

The Lubrizol Corporation

WeylChem Wiesbaden GmbH

Delamine B.V.

idCHEM Co.,Ltd.

Zhejiang Jinke Culture Industry Co., Ltd

Nease Performance Chemicals

AK ChemTek Co. Ltd

Chemsfield Co. Ltd

More Valuable Insights on Bleach Precursor Market

Fact MR provides an unbiased analysis of the bleach precursor market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global bleach precursor market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Product Type :

Tetraacetylethylenediamine



Sodium Nonanoyloxybenzenesulfonate

By End-use Industry :

Laundry Detergent



Household Cleaners



Dishwashing



Paper & Pulp



Textile

By Form :

Granular



Powder

Key Questions Covered in the Bleach Precursor Market Report

The report offers insight into bleach precursor market demand outlook for 2022-2032

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for bleach precursor market between 2022-2032

Bleach precursor market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Bleach precursor market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

