The Trust and Luminary Announce Exclusive Partnership to Support 7+8 Figure Female Entrepreneurs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trust®, a premier network for women entrepreneurs who generate $1M+ annually, and Luminary, an inclusive membership-based platform and collaboration hub for women, today announced an exclusive partnership to support high-performing female business owners.
"When I first conceived of The Trust, I envisioned having partnership spaces in major cities around the world. It's thrilling to see this first milestone be reached," said Ali Brown, founder + CEO of The Trust. "Luminary embodies the ethos of The Trust in a physical space, conducive to business brilliance, feminine leadership, and productive collaboration."
"Luminary is on a mission to uplift women forward through all phases of their professional journey," said Cate Luzio, founder + CEO of Luminary. "We see this partnership with The Trust as a way to expand our connections with those at the higher levels. And for those who aren't generating those numbers yet, we want to help get them there."
Through the new The Trust x Luminary partnership, members of The Trust can take advantage of discounted coworking in Luminary's physical space in NYC along with virtual programming. Qualified members of Luminary can enjoy ongoing discounted memberships in The Trust.
While the U.S. boasts 12.3 million women-owned businesses, an average of only 2% of those businesses typically generate revenues over $1 million each year. For the female leaders who have reached those levels, The Trust x Luminary collaboration aims to further empower them into stronger positions of leadership and impact, as well as nurture the entrepreneurs with lower revenues who are aiming to reach 7-figures or more.
About The Trust: Founded by award-winning entrepreneur mentor Ali Brown, The Trust is the modern, premier network for women generating revenues in the 7-8+ figures. Via both online and in-person programming, members are connected with a community of vetted peers as well as high-level advisors — typically female founders of $100M+ ventures. Visit www.JoinTheTrust.org.
About Luminary: Luminary is a membership-based career and personal growth platform and collaboration hub created to address the systemic challenges impacting women across all industries and sectors. Led by former banking executive turned entrepreneur Cate Luzio, the company has grown to more than 4,000 individual members and 50+ corporate partners. Visit www.weareluminary.com.
SOURCE The Human Connection Agency
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.