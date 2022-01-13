GovOS Acquires Advanced Workflow Technology from Seliom

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GovOS, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for local governments, announced today it has acquired Seliom's advanced business process automation and workflow platform in an asset purchase transaction. Seliom technology will be integrated into the suite of GovOS solutions so that local governments can use the highly customizable workflow processing functionality to enhance their digital capabilities and make life easier for employees and citizens.
Seliom technology adds to the growing GovOS digital transformation platform with its elegant and detailed workflow automation capabilities. By replacing human-based workflows and rote decision-making, the product will effectively free government staff from routine, time-consuming tasks in lieu of tackling the more complex processes and decisions that require a human touch.
"The ever-evolving landscape of local government requires the public sector to be more effective and more efficient in providing services to constituents," said Kevin Lafeber, President, GovOS. "As such, we continually evaluate opportunities that make GovOS solutions more useful for our customers. Seliom's next-gen workflow platform was an obvious product fit that will immediately benefit agencies using GovOS technology to accelerate digital transformation and effect real change in their communities."
This new workflow functionality provides GovOS solutions with integrations to most popular ERP, CRM and HR systems, making it possible to maintain data continuity without replacing entire systems. The technology also enables validation of data/actions against a third-party data source, a next level solution integration requiring much less reliance on monolithic solutions.
"We liked that Seliom was specifically engineered to streamline standardized and dispersed operations that consume time better spent elsewhere," said Chachi Camejo, Senior Vice President of Product, GovOS. "With these capabilities fully integrated, government staff can further automate processes to get more done with the same resources."
GovOS workflow technology will become an integral part of the GovOS digital transformation platform, including Business Licensing, Online Civic Services, STR (Short-Term Rentals), Tax Filing, Records, Remote Applications, and much more.
For more information about GovOS solutions, visit govos.com/solutions/
About GovOS
GovOS is the leading digital transformation platform for local governments. Headquartered in Austin, TX, GovOS serves government agencies of all sizes across the United States. Through its secure and integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, governments can automate and streamline operations, provide seamless access to resources and information, and deliver cutting-edge digital services to businesses, residents and agencies.
