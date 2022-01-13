Leslie Haas Promoted to Paragon VP of Business Development

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Space Development Corporation is pleased to announce the promotion of Leslie Haas to Vice President of Business Development. Since joining the company in 2017, she has directed Paragon's record-breaking growth in the industry and played a key role in the recently announced acquisition of Final Frontier Design, a leading supplier of spacesuits and ancillary components. These efforts have strengthened Paragon's position as a leading supplier of life support services for the government and commercial space market. In this elevated role, Haas will continue to oversee business development, marketing, public relations, government affairs, and technology commercialization efforts as well new strategy initiatives.
Paragon's President & CEO Grant Anderson had this to say regarding Ms.Haas and the new position, "Leslie's negotiating acumen and ability to connect the capabilities of Paragon to the needs of the customer is a key element of our success. In her new role, she will be able to focus on the strategic initiatives while running an execution-focused business development and marketing organization commensurate with our size and company's reach."
Haas brings over 25 years of business development and operations experience across the space and technology industries. She was recently recognized as one of the "10 Best Aviation Women Leaders of 2021" by Industry Era Women Leaders Magazine. Her prior space experience includes engineering and project management stints on the Space Station and Space Shuttle programs for which she was recognized with the NASA Silver Snoopy Award and was a Rockwell International Engineer of the Year Award Honoree. Later in her career, she was the Co-Founder, Vice President and General Manager of the Sony DVD Center, one of the technical pioneers of the DVD format which led to the pathway of streaming technology in today's platforms. Her successful leadership of this division resulted in the Sony CEO Award and the Sony 50th Anniversary Innovation Award.
Paragon has been on the forefront of systems designed for extreme environments in sea, land, air, and space for over 28 years. Paragon has a successful history of providing design, analysis and/or hardware on every human space program of record since 1999. Since then, Paragon has grown in personnel, design, analysis, manufacturing, and operational capabilities to support the most current and forward-leaning civil and commercial space programs. For more information and other news, visit www.paragonsdc.com.
Media Contact:
Leslie Haas
520-382-4814
327603@email4pr.com
SOURCE Paragon Space Development Corporation
