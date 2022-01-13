Government & Financial Institutions Talk Crypto and Governance

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International, national, and local government leaders, financial experts, and technology innovators will meet at the National Press Club in Washington, DC to discuss blockchain, cryptocurrency and the Future of Money, Governance, & the Law, strategizing their next steps.(January 27-28, 2022) This event is hosted by the Government Blockchain Association, (GBA), and will offer learning, strategizing, and collaborating. Participants will hail from hundreds of organizations including:
- Barclays Bank
- Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador
- European Commission
- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
- Federal Housing Finance Agency
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
- Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority
- Massachusetts Division of Banks
- Maven Federal Credit Union
- Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation
- The Union of Arab Banks
- The World Bank
- U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- U.S. Department of the Treasury
- U.S. Congress
- United Nations
According to a Chainalysis report in October of 2021, the Global Crypto adoption worldwide increased by over 880% last year. These numbers are not driven by a few crypto whales, but more likely reflect the actions of over a billion people. This represents the beginnings of major shifts in economic, financial, and governance systems.
Blockchain technology, with "its" decentralized abilities, will cross borders, impacting national authority or even personal responsibility. Now, more than ever, government leaders need to collaborate to understand and address challenges to existing systems. Regulations must work locally and globally for people interconnected through new communities, technologies, and paradigms.
On the evening of January 28, the government and industry leaders will attend 'The Roaring 20s' evening reception in the Gatsby-like ambiance of St Yves DC, The GBA's Roaring 20s Evening Reception will be an enchanting experience of networking in style. Guests will network with cryptocurrency mavericks, government policymakers, foreign ministers, and business moguls, all hoping to make the deal of the century. "The world only exists in your eyes. You can make it as big or as small as you want." F Scott Fitzgerald
For more information go to https://bit.ly/2022-FoMGL or email support@GBAglobal.org.
SOURCE Government Blockchain Association
