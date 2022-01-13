Vibrant New Rancho Calera Community Coming to Chowchilla, CA

CHOWCHILLA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the promise of bringing thoughtfully planned new neighborhoods as well as jobs, schools, parks and open spaces, the Chowchilla City Council voted on December 14, 2021 to approve the Rancho Calera master-planned community and first Tentative Map (140 residential lots) in Chowchilla. Designed by Pembrook Development, Rancho Calera features a diverse range of residential neighborhoods with schools, parks, retail centers, and community gathering places all connected by a network of parks, promenades, and pathways.
The Rancho Calera project site is located on 561 acres near the junction of Highway 152 and Highway 99 in the city of Chowchilla, California. The project includes plans for up to 2,042 homes on a range of low, medium and high density lots, as well as a public safety facility and 23 acres of commercial property. Rancho Calera also features over 77 acres of parks and open spaces, including a nearly 13-acre community park at the heart of the development, plus 7 neighborhood parks and more than 5 miles of a "greenway network" of trails, promenades, pathways, bicycle trails, and the Rancho Calera Riverwalk, a 2-mile pedestrian and bicycle-friendly trail along Ash Slough.
Rancho Calera has entered into agreements with the elementary school district and the high school district to accommodate the children who will reside in Rancho Calera. Land for the existing Ronald Reagan Elementary School was donated to the elementary school district, and a second school site is available if the elementary school district needs it to serve the children of Rancho Calera and the larger Chowchilla community. Pembrook Development will carefully select high-quality developers to build out the neighborhoods, commercial centers, and amenities in Rancho Calera.
Glenn Pace, manager of Pembrook Development, stated, "Our team has been working to bring our vision for Rancho Calera to life for more than 18 years. We are committed to creating a community where children and their families can safely walk to school within their own neighborhoods. Unlike smaller sub-divisions, this master-planned community will provide thoughtful design and numerous amenities and open spaces to make Rancho Calera a safe, sustainable, and healthy place for people to live."
The first residential phase, which includes 140 single-family lots as well as commercial lots, is now available for development by local, regional and national building companies. To learn more, contact Pembrook Development: david@pembrookdevelopment.com.
About Pembrook Development:
Pembrook Development has a long history of building California communities that feature numerous parks, open spaces, connecting greenbelts, and community gathering places to promote a safe, sustainable, and healthy lifestyle. Pembrook Development currently has several projects in the development pipeline. To learn more, send email to: david@pembrookdevelopment.com.
