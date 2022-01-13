Mercator Advisory Group Releases North American PaymentsInsights Report Focusing on the Canadian Consumer Market

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group's most recent report, 2021 North American PaymentsInsights: The State of the Canadian Consumer Market-Prepaid/Gift, Credit, and Debit Cards, summarizes the market for prepaid, debit, and credit cards in Canada. The report looks at consumers' preferred way to use these payment products, how frequently they use them, and what they think about these payment options.

The report is based on the North American PaymentsInsights survey administered between August 27 and September 14, 2021. Participants included 1000 Canadian consumers ages 18 years or older. In addition to providing data on the nature of prepaid/gift, debit, and credit cards, the report digs deeper into different types within these three payment categories while looking at the rate at which certain types of these cards are widely used among the respondents in Canada.

"Through the survey data, we have seen some interesting influences of COVID on the increased use of debit cards in 2021." stated Pragya Khanal, an analyst working on the report.

Highlights of the 2021 North American PaymentsInsights: The State of the Canadian Consumer Market-Prepaid/Gift, Credit, and Debit Cards Report:



Debit Cards

o Use of debit among consumers

o Frequency of usage

o Preferred method of use

Credit Cards

o Number of credit cards used

o Incentives to use credit cards

o Credit line and credit payments

Gift/Prepaid Cards

o Types of prepaid cards used

o General-purpose reloadable and non-reloadable cards

o Locations preferred to buy certain prepaid/gift cards

This report in slide form is 54 pages long. One of the exhibits in this report:

