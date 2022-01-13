Startup Team Draws Huge Crowds, Debuts Next Standard in Audio at CES 2022

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2022: From humble beginnings in Riverside, California, EDGE Sound Research has definitely come a long way as an audio technology startup. After first unveiling their vision at CES 2020 they were met with a sentiment of skepticism and disbelief as they depicted a future where the environment can transform into an audio system that would enrich the experience through not only high-fidelity sound, but also the sensation of touch. Now they are able to actualize their vision with the debut of their patent-pending technology; Experiential Audio.
Fighting through COVID as well as having only minimal bootstrapped capital, the team at EDGE began their work to create the next standard in audio. In just under two years they were able to produce their first Experiential Audio product geared towards enriching the entertainment experience; The ResonX. Although aimed at audio engineers and performance gamers, the ResonX gives anyone the ability to experience a new dimension of audio through touch and sound by simply strapping it to the back of their chair.
Within the same time EDGE Sound Research found further success through their acceptance into the The Minnesota Twins Accelerator by Techstars and began exploring B2B opportunities in sporting arenas and seated venues to help educate consumers on their audio format.
At CES 2022 the team at EDGE showcased the integration of Experiential Audio into existing infrastructure. With a display of innovation, their booth showcased a world connected and enriched by sound embedded into the environment, giving attendees a more intimate relationship with realistic sound.
"We wanted to create a CES experience that would leave attendees in awe as they had an out-of-body experience feeling and hearing sound from sitting on a bench. Our aim was to demonstrate a new perspective for the future of sound and the feedback was nothing short of spectacular" explained CEO, Valtteri Salomaki.
With an astounding surge of popularity, EDGE Sound Research welcomed professionals from every industry to their booth in Eureka Park. From audio, automotive, and entertainment, attendees were able to experience the potential of Experiential Audio. Only in its blooming phases, it is clear that the team at EDGE is on a promising journey, one that will truly redefine and revolutionize our relationship with sound.
Media Details
Company: EDGE Sound Research
Email: Press@edgesoundresearch.com
Website: https://edgesoundresearch.com/
SOURCE EDGE Sound Research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
