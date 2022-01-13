IDrive® 360 Adds Endpoint Cloud Backup Support for Linux Machines

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive® 360, a secure, enterprise-scale endpoint cloud backup solution from IDrive, has added backup support for Linux machines, enabling IT admins to schedule and automate backups for all of their organizational Linux data into a single account through a unified web console.
The perfect solution for businesses of any size, IDrive® 360 enables IT departments to oversee data protection for their entire company, allowing them to implement backup plans for units, groups, or individual devices. This ensures that every bit of data generated by endpoint devices is backed up and ready to be recovered in case of a data loss disaster.
Users of IDrive® 360 backup for Linux can take advantage of a simple web-based Graphical User Interface (GUI) for easy backups. Through this interface, users have the ability to:
- View and manage any number of computers remotely
- Perform simultaneous backups for multiple linux machines
- Have an easy-to-use UI that requires no additional training or use of scripts for backup
Through this centralized management console, admins can also remotely schedule backups, manage backup settings, view real-time backup status like backup time and latest backups, and access and restore data at any time.
Backing up Linux machines with IDrive® 360 is the best way to make sure data is accessible no matter what happens, including features such as:
- Automated backup - configure and schedule backup plans for all devices
- Malware protection - snapshot restore up to 30 versions
- Encrypted cloud storage - data is protected with AES-256 encryption on transfer and at rest
- File-level Recovery - restore data from the cloud in almost real-time
- Point-in-time Restore - restore files instantly from any of the 30 versions
IDrive® 360 starts at $29.50/year per computer for secure endpoint backup and disaster recovery.
About IDrive
IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®,RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data
