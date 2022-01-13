EKC PR, Renowned Public Relations, Marketing & Branding Firm, Celebrates 32 Years in Business

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EKC PR is celebrating 32 years, a truly inspiring milestone for any business in this climate of uncertainty.

The female-owned boutique public relations (PR), marketing and branding firm, with offices in Beverly Hills, was created in 1990 by single mother, Eileen Koch.

With little to no money, just the sheer determination to provide a better life for her and her daughter, Eileen grew (what was primarily known then as Eileen Koch & Company) one client at a time.

Since EKC PR's inception over three decades ago, Eileen and her team, fronted by daughter Joey Lauren Koch as Senior Publicist, have helped launch and heighten the careers of numerous people and businesses from all sectors, including entertainment, corporate, fashion, hospitality, medical, health, food, sports, and more!

From the famous Stellini's Restaurant in L.A., which was a classic back in the day, to the renowned hairdresser and salon Christophe, who is still standing stronger than ever, to most recently working with the likes of international award-winning underwater photographer, Renee Capozzola, and acclaimed digital 3D artist, Alejandro Robledo Mejia, whose resumé includes Maluma's world tour graphics and Marvel Studios productions; EKC PR has certainly helped propel new and established people and businesses to great heights through a multitude of public relations, marketing, and branding strategies.

"I am extremely fortunate to have had and continue to gain the confidence and respect from our clients," says Eileen Koch. "They know my team and I work from the heart, which I personally feel makes all the difference in the world."

With the Genesis of 2022, EKC PR is looking forward to what the new year will bring, and the lives and businesses that it strives to help elevate and nurture into success.

