NewsBreak Added Almost 1,000 Trusted Local Publications in 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewsBreak, The Nation's Leading Local News App, is celebrating significant local-publisher growth in 2021. 956 publications, including local news tv and radio stations, partnered with and joined the NewsBreak platform last year alone.
NewsBreak connects and empowers local users, local content contributors, and local businesses at scale, with the goal of helping people everywhere live safer, more vibrant, more truly connected lives. By forging close partnerships with thousands of local publishers and businesses around the country, NewsBreak's priority is helping a new generation of readers find and engage with vital, locally published content and information.
These additional publications will help bring a greater density of local journalism to millions of NewsBreak users across the country. By licensing content with NewsBreak, local outlets that readers already know and trust have a new, fresh way to find audiences on mobile that might otherwise elude them.
In a time when local journalism is under threat, embracing innovative new solutions to reach readers will help strengthen these publications, and NewsBreak is proud to be working closely with and in support of them. Publications that joined in 2021 represent communities from across the country including the Tampa Bay Times, The Idaho State Journal, the Vermont Digger and the San Jose Spotlight.
"Each new publication that joins the NewsBreak community is a valued partner, and we are proud to have so many new local partners this year. As the NewsBreak publisher community grows, we are better able to bring users the best and most reliable information from all around their neighborhoods," said Jeff Zheng, founder and CEO of NewsBreak.
NewsBreak is a local-news platform that supports local communities by providing users with easy access to the news and information that is most important to them. By providing just a zip code or town name, a user can quickly see what is happening near where they live and work.
Publishers interested in working with NewsBreak to significantly extend the reach of their content can contact the company through their website.
About NewsBreak
NewsBreak, The Nation's Leading Local News App, is a business name of Particle Media, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, founded in Silicon Valley in 2015 by Jeff Zheng. Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang is Advisor. Harry Shum, former Executive Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Research at Microsoft is Chairman of the Board. NewsBreak's mission is to make local information easily accessible and abundantly available, with the goal of helping people everywhere live safer, more vibrant, more truly connected lives. Its long-term vision is to be the world's largest intelligent local information platform, connecting and empowering local users, local content creators, and local advertisers. To download NewsBreak or to learn how to join our fast-growing team, please visit www.newsbreak.com/about.
