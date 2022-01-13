Context Alternative Investments Conference Sets Final Agenda and Entertainment Line-Up

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Context's annual Miami flagship conference for alternative investment professionals set its final agenda, entertainment and Covid policy to ensure a positive attendee experience.

Bringing together notable speakers and timely panel discussions in business, finance, journalism, sports, and space exploration the conference includes lively evenings ideal for networking and enjoying top-tier live entertainment and other social events.

The conference begins on Sunday, January 23rd at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa with registration (https://www.context365.com/miami-2022-registration) and welcome reception followed by three full days of keynotes, panel discussions, one-on-one meetings and live-entertainment, as well as great food and opportunities for meet-and-greets with high profile leaders and industry peers.

"Our flagship conference is known as the alternative industry's premier event based on our distinguished speakers and panelists, insightful discussions on changing trends, and, most importantly, one-on-one deal-making investment meetings. In addition to the terrific content, we know our attendees always enjoy great entertainment, delicious meals and opportunities to network in a relaxing fun environment. Context's Miami 2022 conference will deliver on all fronts," commented Eric Noll, Context CEO.

"To ensure a positive attendee experience, we put in place a Covid policy administered by health professionals. The entire luxury JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort is reserved exclusively for conference participants, which allows us to host more spacious and safer events," he concluded.

To view the latest agenda visit: Context Miami Summit Agenda Turnberry.

Entertainment Highlights

Havana Nights Welcome Reception – Join in on a tropical escape with island vibes, cocktails, food, and entertainment led by a local Miami Latin contemporary band.

Reggae Night – Eight-time Grammy winning reggae artist will perform a concert for attendees. In addition to top-notch reggae music, attendees will enjoy a beer garden with local Miami craft beers, interactive games, driving range, a competitive slot car track, half pipe with pro-skaters, and more.

Golf Tournament – No conference is complete without a shotgun golf tournament on the resort's two championship golf courses.

Meet-and-Greets – Special events are planned throughout the week for conference participants to mingle and meet with keynote speakers and business leaders including retired Canadian Astronaut Colonel Chris Hadfield and retired American Astronaut Captain Scott Kelly; Kevin O'Leary, businessman, author and television personality "Mr. Wonderful" on Shark Tank; and others.

Networking

Context's annual conference is one of the largest and must-attend events for professionals looking for new opportunities in alternative investments. More than 2,000 attendees from the buy-side and sell-side will network and explore unique investment opportunities. Registration is projected to exceed previous years and to sellout.

The conference provides, in one place, the opportunity for attendees to schedule one-on-one meetings using the Context 365 platform. Before the conference, attendees will use the platform to connect and set up face-to-face meetings on alternative investments of mutual interest. Meetings will be held at the Context 365 & Coffee Lounge which will have privacy pods, meeting rooms, a genius bar and lounge area to network, relax and grab a drink.

COVID-19 Policy

Context wants to ensure that attendees experience at the Context Miami Summit 2022 is as safe as possible. In an effort to protect the community, Context adheres to all local health and safety guidelines as well as current restrictions on venue capacity. Context's COVID-19 policy requires proof of vaccination or negative test result taken 72 hours or less prior to entry to the Context Miami Summit 2022 event. Context is partnering with SafeAccess (https://www.safeaccess360.com) to manage the reporting and verification of vaccination status and negative test results.

To review the complete COVID-19 policy: Context Miami Summit 2022 Covid Policy.

Miami 2022 Venue

Context Summits Miami 2022 will take over the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

Tucked away on 300 acres away from the high traffic and crowds of Miami and South Beach, the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a tropical oasis with a culture of accessible luxury and enriching experiences. The resort offers two championship golf courses, state-of-the-art spa, celebrity Chef Michael Mina's award-winning Bourbon Steak restaurant, dining destination CORSAIR kitchen & bar, and state-of-the-art Tidal Cove Waterpark.

A link to the resort is https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/miajt-jw-marriott-miami-turnberry-resort-and-spa/.

About Context

Context connects the alternative investment industry through a combination of signature events and one-on-one meetings paired with technology. Context Summits delivers efficient and productive in-person networking opportunities.

Context 365 is a discovery and connection technology that links thousands of allocators and alternative investment fund managers. Through its 'state of the art' platform, members are equipped to discover and access new opportunities, through proprietary matching algorithms and deep networking capabilities.

Allocators in Context 365 include family and multi-family offices, fund-of-funds, institutional investors including pension, endowments, foundations, and consulting firms. Investment managers in Context 365 include hedge, private equity, fixed income, private debt, private credit, and venture capital funds, as well as commodity trading advisors and direct lending managers.

