CHEMISTRY Rx Receives ACHC Accreditation as Pharmacy for Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are extremely proud to announce that Chemistry Rx now also received ACHC accreditation as a pharmacy for Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. We are one of only five pharmacies in the United States to hold this important distinction, which is in addition to our longstanding ACHC accreditations for PCAB Non-Sterile Compounding as well as Specialty Pharmacy.
Chemistry Rx Pharmacy specializes in compounded and specialty medications for rare pediatric diseases and disorders of the skin, hair and nails in children and adults. Our pharmacy is licensed with the Boards of Pharmacy in all 50 US states and the territories, and we work with prescribers, patients and insurance plans across the entire US.
The ACHC Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs distinction applies a rigorous set of specific accreditation standards to ensure that highest-quality, state-of-the-art care is provided to all patients who are affected by a rare disorder (any condition that affects less than 200,000 people in the US). For example, Chemistry Rx employs a specialized team of clinical nurses and pharmacists who received additional training in the areas of tuberous sclerosis complex, vascular anomalies, ichthyosis, lupus erythematosus, as well as mitochondrial and metabolic disorders.
Our pharmacy also applies enhanced internal data collection and reporting procedures to ensure medication safety for all patients. Moreover, we offer customized counseling programs designed specifically for patients with rare disorders, to ensure that the care provided by our pharmacy is both safe and satisfactory. At Chemistry Rx, these standards are applied in addition to the full set of ACHC Specialty Pharmacy requirements.
Chemistry Rx
855-790-0100
Info@chemistryrx.com
950 Henderson Blvd, Suite A
Folcroft, PA 19032
SOURCE Chemistry Rx
