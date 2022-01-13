Leah Binder Joins the Advisory Board at HealthTrackRx

DENTON, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's leading polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing lab, today announced that Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, has joined the company's advisory board. Binder brings a wealth of insight on driving quality and efficiency in healthcare to help guide the company's growth strategies.

"Leah Binder brings exceptional experience across the healthcare value chain. We're thrilled to have her expertise to help guide us," said Martin Price, Executive Chairman and CEO of HealthTrackRx. "Through Leah's leadership, The Leapfrog Group has been driving game-changing health and safety policies throughout the healthcare delivery ecosystem. She's accomplished remarkable things for patient outcomes, and we believe she will help us do the same."

The Leapfrog Group represents many of the nation's largest employers and healthcare purchasers calling for improved safety and quality in hospitals. Under Binder's leadership, The Leapfrog Group launched the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which assigns letter grades assessing the safety of general hospitals across the country. She has also fostered groundbreaking innovations in the annual Leapfrog Hospital Survey, including partnerships to eliminate early elective deliveries, central line-associated bloodstream infections and safe use of health technology.

"HealthTrackRx is bringing innovations to patient safety, which is an urgent need in this pandemic era. In particular, it is urgent for healthcare organizations to address infection, and this company is a pioneer in rapid detection and identification of antimicrobial resistance and optimal treatment strategies," said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "I'm excited to collaborate with the advisory team to advance initiatives that elevate patient care and strengthen our workforce."

Binder is a regular contributor to Forbes.com, Harvard Business Review and other top-tier publications. She has been named on Becker's list of the 50 most powerful people in healthcare and consistently cited by Modern Healthcare among the 100 most influential people and top 25 women in healthcare.

Prior to her position at The Leapfrog Group, Binder spent eight years as vice president at Franklin Community Health Network, an award-winning rural hospital network in Farmington, Maine. She previously worked as a senior policy advisor for the Office of Mayor Rudolph Giuliani in New York City and started her career at the National League for Nursing, where she handled policy and communications for more than six years.

