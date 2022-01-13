Canadian Public Accountability Board commends amendments to improve the regulator's access to audit work completed outside of Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB), Canada's public company audit regulator, commends the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) amendments to National Instrument 52-108 (CPAB's governing document) to improve CPAB's access to audit working papers in foreign jurisdictions. Audit firms who complete a significant portion of a Canadian public company's audit work outside of Canada will now be required to allow CPAB access to their files for inspection.
"We are pleased with the CSA changes which enhance our ability to access audit work and are the result of a great deal of thoughtful collaboration among the various regulatory and provincial parties," said Carol Paradine, CEO, CPAB.
"While in most instances we have received good cooperation to facilitate our access, there have been situations where laws in foreign jurisdictions or decisions by firms in other jurisdictions have prevented us from inspecting a significant portion of the audit," said Paradine. "The outcome of these changes is a streamlined approach that will facilitate CPAB's role in protecting the interests of the investing public in Canada while not unduly increasing the efforts of audit firms, reporting issuers or regulators."
About CPAB
The Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) is Canada's independent, public company audit regulator. Charged with overseeing audits performed by registered public accounting firms, CPAB contributes to public confidence in the integrity of financial reporting and is committed to protecting Canada's investing public. CPAB promotes audit quality through proactive regulation, dialogue with domestic and international stakeholders, and practicable insights to inform capital market participants. CPAB has offices in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.
For more information, contact:
Adrienne Jackson, Senior Director, Communications
Canadian Public Accountability Board
adrienne.jackson@cpab-ccrc.ca
SOURCE Canadian Public Accountability Board
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.