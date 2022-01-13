Showbiz Cheat Sheet Announces Its 2021 Reality TV Awards

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showbiz Cheat Sheet , an entertainment media brand of Endgame360 , has announced its inaugural Best of Reality TV Awards. The Showbiz team of expert TV writers joined forces to carefully designate and reveal the Reality TV Awards' categories and nominees. After tallying votes from the Showbiz team and its global readers, the winners have been declared.

"We saw a diverse group of shows and stars represented, and it's our pleasure to announce the winners."

The 2021 Reality TV Awards' categories and victors are:

Cringeworthy Reality TV Dating Moment

Winner: Matt James — The Bachelor

Nominees: Greg Grippo and Katie Thurston — The Bachelorette

Jasmine Jones — Double Shot at Love

Biggest Reality Show Blowup

Winner: Lexi Wilson — Below Deck Mediterranean

Nominees: Gus Smyrnios and Candace Rice — Floribama Shore

"Queen" Victoria Larson — The Bachelor

Reality TV MVP

Winner: Kenya Moore — Real Housewives of Atlanta

Nominees: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Rodney Mathews — The Bachelorette

Best Reality TV Villain

Winner: Brendan Morais — The Bachelorette

Nominees: Garrett Morosky — FBoy Island

Chris Williams — Married at First Sight

Most Shocking Reality TV Moment

Winner: Jen Shah — Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Nominees: Brendan Morais and Pieper James — The Bachelorette

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim — Selling Sunset

"We're ecstatic to live up to the responsibility as a leader in entertainment news to highlight some of the best stories of 2021 and to contribute to discourse in the television space," said Andrew Doxy, Showbiz Cheat Sheet Assistant Managing Editor. "We saw a diverse group of shows and stars represented, and it's our pleasure to announce the winners."

