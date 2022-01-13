ñol

Showbiz Cheat Sheet Announces Its 2021 Reality TV Awards

by PRNewswire
January 13, 2022 1:22 PM | 3 min read

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showbiz Cheat Sheet, an entertainment media brand of Endgame360, has announced its inaugural Best of Reality TV Awards. The Showbiz team of expert TV writers joined forces to carefully designate and reveal the Reality TV Awards' categories and nominees. After tallying votes from the Showbiz team and its global readers, the winners have been declared.

"We saw a diverse group of shows and stars represented, and it's our pleasure to announce the winners."

The 2021 Reality TV Awards' categories and victors are:

Cringeworthy Reality TV Dating Moment
Winner:          Matt JamesThe Bachelor

Nominees:       Greg Grippo and Katie ThurstonThe Bachelorette
                        Jasmine JonesDouble Shot at Love

Biggest Reality Show Blowup
Winner:          Lexi WilsonBelow Deck Mediterranean

Nominees:       Gus Smyrnios and Candace RiceFloribama Shore
                        "Queen" Victoria LarsonThe Bachelor

Reality TV MVP
Winner:          Kenya MooreReal Housewives of Atlanta

Nominees:       Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 
                        Rodney MathewsThe Bachelorette

Best Reality TV Villain
Winner:          Brendan MoraisThe Bachelorette

Nominees:       Garrett MoroskyFBoy Island 
                        Chris WilliamsMarried at First Sight

Most Shocking Reality TV Moment
Winner:          Jen ShahReal Housewives of Salt Lake City

Nominees:       Brendan Morais and Pieper JamesThe Bachelorette 
                        Chrishell Stause and Jason OppenheimSelling Sunset

"We're ecstatic to live up to the responsibility as a leader in entertainment news to highlight some of the best stories of 2021 and to contribute to discourse in the television space," said Andrew Doxy, Showbiz Cheat Sheet Assistant Managing Editor. "We saw a diverse group of shows and stars represented, and it's our pleasure to announce the winners."

ABOUT SHOWBIZ CHEAT SHEET

Showbiz Cheat Sheet is an entertainment media brand owned and operated by Endgame360 Inc. (endgame360.com). With 140+ million monthly visits, Showbiz Cheat Sheet provides the latest information on a wide range of entertainment topics, including celebrity news, movies, TV, gaming and comics, and more!

ABOUT ENDGAME360

Publishing since 2009, Endgame360 received the Inc. Best Workplaces Award in 2020. Endgame360 strives to educate passionate fans about topics they love. Its brands, which include Showbiz Cheat Sheet (cheatsheet.com), Sportscasting (sportscasting.com), and MotorBiscuit (motorbiscuit.com), serve over 40 million unique users per month.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/showbiz-cheat-sheet-announces-its-2021-reality-tv-awards-301459783.html

SOURCE Endgame360

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

