Hotel Effectiveness® Launches Into 2022 Announcing New Customers and More Awards

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Effectiveness ®, the software industry leader for hotel labor optimization, starts the new year with an expanded customer portfolio. PerfectLabor™, the company's flagship product, has won the Best Software Award for the fourth consecutive year by Hotel Tech Report . Hotel Effectiveness provides its technology to more than 5,000 U.S. hotels across more than 100 brands to optimize labor costs despite rising wages, unpredictable demand, and staffing shortages.

The company's award-winning technology offers immediate ways to address travel and tourism volatility. Major companies, including Extended Stay America, Hersha, Hotel Equities, and Schulte Hotels, selected PerfectLabor™ to maximize productivity and revenue.

"Today's challenging labor conditions have created an opportunity to extend our hotels' advantages," said Kevin Gallagher, President of Schulte Hotels. "Hotel Effectiveness is the right technology partner for us to implement the dynamic strategies we have developed and to become even more successful as we grow."

New hotels implementing Hotel Effectiveness technology solutions include full service, select service, extended stay, independent, conference centers, and resort hotels.

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection has selected Hotel Effectiveness as a preferred provider of labor optimization technology for its collection of independent hotels. This new partnership gives Curator members access to one of the highest-rated workforce optimization technologies in the hotel industry.

"We are proud to start 2022 with new customers and partners who recognize our technology," said Del Ross, chief revenue officer, Hotel Effectiveness. "We continue to maintain the highest customer satisfaction rates in the industry as we help hotels and management companies optimize their largest operating expense - labor."

Hotel Effectiveness has been named the Best Software for Scheduling & Labor Management by Hotel Tech Report. Hoteliers world wide selected the best hotel software products based on customer feedback, integrations, support certifications, market share, and partner network strength.

Hotel Effectiveness® is the only fully integrated and complete labor optimization system designed exclusively for hotels and hotel management companies. PerfectLabor™, the flagship Hotel Effectiveness® product, helps more than 5,000 hotels across more than 100 hotel brands improve operating profit margins, eliminate labor waste and maximize productivity.

