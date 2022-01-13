Brian L. Wolff Named EEI's Chief Strategy Officer

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) today announced that Executive Vice President of Public Policy and External Affairs Brian Wolff also has been named EEI's Chief Strategy Officer in recognition of his demonstrated leadership, political acumen, and the creative and focused approach he takes to advancing EEI's public policy priorities on behalf of America's investor-owned electric companies.
"By approving this expansion of Brian's role and his responsibilities, EEI's Board has recognized the ongoing value that Brian delivers on behalf of EEI's member companies," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "Brian is at the forefront of promoting our industry's clean energy transformation and recently led a delegation of member company executives in Glasgow during the COP26 climate change meetings. He has helped to strengthen the issue management process and advocacy efforts of EEI through his work to advance our strategic priorities and to meet the growing opportunities and challenges facing our industry and the customers and communities we serve," added Kuhn.
In 2021, Wolff was named one of The Hill's top lobbyists and was included on the Washingtonian's list of most influential people. He serves as co-chair of the Stanford Professionals in Energy alumni group and actively supports the University of Arkansas, where he serves on the university's Alumni Board and is a member of the Chancellor's Society. In addition, Wolff serves on the boards of the Public Affairs Institute, Capital Area REACH program, and the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Institute. He is a Presidential Leadership Scholar, having completed this prestigious program in 2018.
Wolff directs EEI's communications and member engagement, customer solutions, government relations, and political and external affairs teams. He also serves as the executive vice president of the Edison Foundation.
EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for more than 220 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 65 international electric companies, with operations in more than 90 countries, as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.
SOURCE Edison Electric Institute
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.