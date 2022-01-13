Dechert Welcomes Global Finance Partner Alon Goldberger Back to its Philadelphia Office

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Alon Goldberger has rejoined the firm as a global finance partner based in the Philadelphia office, focusing on leveraged finance.
Mr. Goldberger's experience extends across a variety of industries and business structures, representing diverse institutional consumers and providers of senior and subordinated debt financing, across a broad range of financing transactions, including, among others, asset-based and cash-flow lending, acquisition financings, and recapitalizations and restructurings. He received a J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and a B.S. from Touro College. He was previously an associate at Dechert before joining another law firm.
"The depth and breadth of Alon's expertise ranges from the intricacies of complex acquisition financing and direct lending transactions to the nuances inherent in recapitalizations and restructurings," said partner Jay Alicandri, co-chair of Dechert's global finance practice. "His skills will be an enormous asset for our global finance practice and his return speaks to the firm's top-tier reputation with asset managers, private equity sponsors, insurance companies and other financial institutions. We are thrilled to welcome him back to Dechert."
Mr. Goldberger commented: "Not only am I ecstatic to be back alongside familiar friends and colleagues at Dechert, but I am also delighted that the firm's global platform will permit my clients to access the firm's extensive capabilities across a wide range of practice areas and industries."
Mr. Goldberger is admitted in New York and awaiting admission in Pennsylvania.
Dechert's global finance group provides a responsive, interdisciplinary, multi-jurisdictional team to address the complexities of modern finance transactions across categories and geographies. With more than 170 lawyers in the world's major financial centers, our internationally recognized practice provides clients with innovative deal structuring, creative financing strategies and efficient execution. Our clients receive comprehensive solutions for all of their finance needs.
About Dechert
Dechert is a leading global law firm with 22 offices around the world. We advise on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.
SOURCE Dechert LLP
