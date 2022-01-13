Kepner-Tregoe Honored with Excellence in Technology Award

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kepner-Tregoe, a leader in innovative consulting and training, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Silver Award for the Best Advance in Education Delivered Through Technology. This was the 2nd Brandon Hall Award the company received in the last 6 months. It recognizes The Kepner-Tregoe Problem Solving Learning Path, a self-guided training program that uses a dynamic mix of content, media, and expert advice for learning and applying critical thinking to set priorities and solve problems. The Learning Path was previously honored, along with Microsoft, with a Brandon Hall Bronze Award in 2021, for Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development in recognition of the program's initial development with the computer giant.

Under the leadership of Global Product Manager Wayne Stottler and Instructional Designer Christabel Nazareth, the KT Problem Solving Learning Path was developed as a largely self-guided program for building and reinforcing advanced critical thinking skills through a unique combination of self-paced, cohort-based learning and coaching through a live-instructor.

"The KT Problem Solving Learning Path provides a foundation for working purposefully in today's challenging environment," commented Christoph Goldenstern, KT Vice President of Innovation and Service Excellence. "We are honored by this recognition for using technology to advance competencies and build skills. The pandemic has accelerated the need for more scalable, remote learning solutions. This program provides state-of-art eLearning that meets a growing organization-wide demand for agile, scalable critical thinking skills."

"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work."

"Solution providers must be experts and visionaries in technology, but they also must have the ability to anticipate the diverse needs of employers as they work to adapt to ongoing change," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke added. "This requires a blend of curiosity, empathy, and agility that is difficult to achieve. We have seen an extraordinary level of insight and creativity from our award winners."

Senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries with the following criteria:



What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

Kepner-Tregoe Problem Solving Learning Path excelled in meeting these criteria with a program that provides a foundational understanding of two key KT technologies namely, Situation Appraisal and Problem Analysis processes that focus on understanding and prioritizing complex situations, and rapidly, accurately finding root cause. It uses the power of dynamic application-based eLearning with practical exercises and live coaching to develop foundational skills. Learners experience real-life scenarios of the concepts 'in action' and gain confidence using them. Upon completion of the Learning Path and group coaching sessions, learners are awarded with the KT Foundation badge. The cohort-based learning approach maximizes completion and sets the stage for ongoing use.

About Kepner-Tregoe: Kepner-Tregoe offers consulting and training based on ground-breaking research on how people think, solve problems, and make decisions. With offices worldwide, Kepner-Tregoe helps manufacturing operations, as well as service and support organizations, to pursue excellence by improving quality, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs. For additional information, visit kepner-tregoe.com or Kepner-Tregoe social media platforms on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. http://www.kepner-tregoe.com

About Brandon Hall Group: Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in human capital management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, they conduct studies in learning and development, talent management, leadership development, diversity, equity & inclusion, talent acquisition and HR/workforce management. These benchmark studies provide strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

