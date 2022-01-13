5 WAYS TO HELP WOMEN THRIVE IN PRODUCT AND REDUCE TURNOVER FROM THE GREAT RESIGNATION

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, a sign of the Great Resignation's acceleration. But companies looking to attract and retain high performers in a tough job market can use Women In Product's new video as a blueprint to ensure their product managers succeed in their roles, which will boost hiring and retention. " Five Ways To Help Women Thrive In Product " outlines how companies can ensure every woman — especially women of color — has the opportunity to build rewarding careers and shape the products of the future.

"Women in product management face very real challenges that can keep them from thriving in their field," said Elizabeth Ames, CEO, Women In Product. "Implementing these recommendations should help companies discover more qualified candidates and retain the star product managers already in their organizations."

The video's five recommendations, when implemented, will ensure women play an equal role in advancing product management and increase diversity in the tech industry at all levels.

"We're committed to developing, promoting, and retaining women in PM roles at Google through two key initiatives: more inclusive hiring and supporting growth at every stage in their career," said Shimrit Ben-Yair, VP of Google Photos, who appears in the video. " The State of Women in Product Management report is a terrific blueprint for how we can all help support women in the product management field for years to come."

To see the video, visit https://youtu.be/ynTvIN5cwGg. To download the report, visit https://www.womenpm.org/stateofwomenpms

Started in 2016 by several women working in product leadership, Women In Product has grown to become a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that equips women to thrive in product management careers at all levels, connects women in the product field, and advocates for more diverse workplaces. Today, the organization fosters a network of more than 30,000 constituents and 27 chapters, and hosts an annual conference that convenes more than 3,000 women in the field.

