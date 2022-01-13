The St. Regis Bora Bora's Valentine's Getaway Bejewels & Bedazzles with Black Pearl, 24-Carat Gold and a Heart-Shaped Island

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning St. Regis Bora Bora, renowned as one of the world's most luxuriously romantic resorts, has unveiled a bejeweled Black Pearl Romance Getaway just in time for Valentine's Day.

One of region's natural treasures is the seductive Tahitian Black Pearl symbolizing 'happiness in life' in Polynesian culture. Known for its kaleidoscope of iridescent color and luster, the Tahitian Black Pearl is considered to be one of the world's finest gems. The secret to its exceptional quality is the Pinctada Margaritifera, a South Pacific oyster that takes two full years to produce a single pearl. Robert Wan, a renowned Tahitian pearl jeweler, has provided the highest quality pearls to private customers and the finest international jewelry houses for over 40 years. For this Black Pearl Romance offer, Wan collaborated with The St. Regis Bora Bora to include an elegantly designed 12.4 mm Tahitian Black Pearl solitaire necklace on an 18-carat gold chain.

Another Tahitian treasure is Bora Bora's Tupai island, famous for its heart shape. The best way to appreciate this romantic natural wonder is by air, so this offer also includes a Tupai Island fly-over in a private helicopter with Billecart Salmon Rosé Champagne during the flight.

The Black Pearl Romance Getaway includes:



A Robert Wan Tahitian Black Pearl solitaire necklace on an 18-carat gold chain

Private helicopter & champagne fly-over Bora Bora's famed heart-shaped Tupai Island

famed heart-shaped Tupai Island 24-carat gold al fresco couples massage with gold-flake infused coconut oil

Champagne dinner by candlelight on a private island in the resort's Lagoonarium

Signature Canoe Breakfast

Five nights for two in a St. Regis Bora Bora Overwater Villa

The rate for this 5-night Black Pearl Romance Getaway starts at 1,492,300 XPF (USD 14,200). Rates quoted in USD are subject to currency fluctuations. This offer is available through December 31, 2022 and is subject to blackout dates and availability. Additional nights may be added at prevailing rates. For more information and reservations, email reservations1@stregis.com or call +689 40 607 805.

About The St. Regis Bora Bora

This expansive 44-acre resort is a tropical paradise that combines French Polynesian hospitality with St. Regis' renowned service. The 90-rooms are comprised of charming garden view villas, beachside villas, two-bedroom reef side villas perfect for families, and the largest overwater villas in the South Pacific. Accommodations throughout the resort are idyllically situated to optimize views and access to brilliant turquoise waters, pristine beaches and majestic Mount Otemanu. Lagoon by Jean Georges Restaurant, the Iridium Spa nestled on its own private island, St. Regis' signature Butler service, a fun-filled Kids Club and the property's very own Lagoonarium flush with marine life are just some of the things that make this award-winning hideaway one of the world's leading luxury resorts.

About Robert Wan

Since 1973, Robert Wan has passionately dedicated his life to the Tahitian cultured pearl and has become renowned as the world's foremost producer and supplier of Tahitian pearls to international pearl wholesalers and reputed jewelers including K. Mikimoto & Co., Golay Buchel, Tasaki Shinju, Tokyo Pearl and Nagori Jewelers. Robert Wan's Tahitian pearls can be found in his own Tahiti boutiques in addition to fine jewelry purveyors worldwide.

