Sanders Roberts LLP Welcomes Entertainment Heavy Hitters Igbodike Obioha and Quincy Newell To The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sanders Roberts LLP is pleased to announce that Igbodike Obioha and Quincy Newell have joined the firm's Entertainment Practice Group in the Los Angeles office.

"We are excited to welcome Igbo and Quincy to our team and to expand the Firm's entertainment transactional capabilities. Their wealth of experience, commitment to excellence, deep connections in the entertainment community and proven ability to help their clients achieve their goals will help to carry Sanders Roberts into the future," said Co-Managing Partner Reginald Roberts, Jr.

Igbodike Obioha's practice focuses on representing actors, writers, directors, and producers in film, television and digital media projects as well as musicians as lead negotiator for their recording, endorsement, and touring agreements. He also has extensive experience advising entertainers on structuring their entrepreneurial entities and strategy on creating joint ventures and partnerships.

Mr. Obioha has represented leading television producers in their negotiations with many networks and studios such as ABC, Lifetime, OWN, and BET. He has also represented many acclaimed writers in their agreements for a variety of television shows (NBC's "New Amsterdam"), films ("Stomp The Yard") and stage plays ("Sunday Morning," which received three NAACP Theater Awards). Other representative clients include Columbus Short ("Scandal"), Chris Beal ("Kings of Napa"), Michael Jai White ("Black Dynamite"), Dawnn Lewis ("A Different World"), and music label and management firm Birdvision Entertainment.

Mr. Obioha graduated from UCLA and earned his Juris Doctor from the USC Gould School of Law. He is a member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Science.

"I'm excited to join Sanders Roberts' talented group of attorneys. I look forward to bringing my over 15 years of experience advising diverse and emerging artists and content creators to this impressive firm and building on the great reputation of excellence they've established," said Mr. Obioha.

Quincy Newell's entertainment industry experience includes content acquisitions, rights licensing, organizational development, strategic planning, development & production legal, contract negotiation, and content marketing & distribution strategy. He is also a creative problem-solver trained in mediation and conflict resolution with a unique understanding of the inner workings of media business operations.

For over 30 years, he has held senior-level executive posts at a variety of independent and mainstream music and film companies including HITS Magazine, Warner Music Group's Rhino Entertainment, Ventura Distribution's UrbanWorks Entertainment, Universal/Vivendi's Codeblack Entertainment and Lionsgate's subsidiary Codeblack Films.

In addition to his law practice, Mr. Newell continues to be active in his non-legal business endeavors. He serves as part of the executive team at Hidden Empire Film Group and is the founder of TwentyOne14 Media, a content sales, production and strategic advisory company through which he empowers independent filmmakers and content rights holders by creating effective strategies for them to obtain multi-tiered content monetization opportunities. TwentyOne14 Media has strategic business partnerships with a number of companies and individuals including Dan Abnett (award-winning novelist and comic book writer), Fuse Media, iTV America, Jesse Collins Entertainment, Cinedigm, Shout! Studios, and Team Legend Studios, among many others. TwentyOne14 Media has also provided strategic business advisement to Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi's production company Significant Productions, the estate of Richard "Little Richard" Penniman, and the estate of artist Ernie Barnes.

Mr. Newell earned his Juris Doctor from University of West Los Angeles School of Law. He also earned his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Pepperdine University's Graziadio School of Business, where he is also a board member and adjunct professor.

"I'm very excited to join such a dynamic and well-respected team. Sanders Roberts has proven to be a firm that delivers consistent results for their clients, and I look forward to adding what I can to their winning formula," said Mr. Newell.

About Sanders Roberts LLP:

Since 2008, Sanders Roberts LLP has provided exceptional legal services customized to its clients and their individual situations. SR believes in efficiently and effectively resolving the issues at hand and crafting solutions that work for its clients and their enterprises. SR has been recognized as a Top 20 Boutique in California by the Daily Journal, it is also a member of the NAMWOLF, and a certified Minority Business Enterprise.

