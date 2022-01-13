Mielle Organics Celebrates the New Year with the Introduction and Early Sell-Out of Its New Sea Moss Collection!

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mielle Organics, the fastest growing Black-owned and women-led global beauty brand, announced the release of its new Sea Moss Collection this holiday season. The beauty brand is celebrating the new year with an initial in-store release of the new collection in select Target locations across the U.S. The new product line will also be available in select CVS locations in late January and additional retailers in 2022. The Sea Moss Collection will include five new products promoting the benefits of sea moss and anti-shedding inspired by naturalistas who are often affected by shedding due to stress, illness, aging, postpartum hair loss and more. The soft launch of the new collection sold out online in less than 72 hours.
"The new Sea Moss Collection is a very exciting development for Mielle Organics," shared Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics. "We have created a product that not only includes the health benefits of Sea Moss but can help women worldwide who are affected by hair shedding. Mielle Organics is excited to partner with Target to make the new collection easily accessible to our consumers for the new year."
The new Sea Moss Collection is Mielle's 10th addition to their collection offerings and comes as the next generation in the brand's expansive product development plan post their recent 9-figure investment announcement with Berkshire Partners. The five-part anti-shedding collection will include a new Curl Pudding, Shampoo and Conditioner, Leave-In Conditioner, and Gel Hair Masque. The new Sea Moss Collection is formulated with anti-shedding properties that hydrate and fortify your hair. Infused with specialty ingredients, such as sea moss and saw palmetto, this mega-moisture and hydrating collection is optimized for healthier hair, natural shine, and greater hold for all hair types.
All products from Mielle's new Sea Moss Collection can be purchased online at mielleorganics.com and in-store at Target retailers near you.
To purchase your Mielle Organics favorites, visit the Official Mielle Organics Website. All other Mielle Organics products can be found at Target in store and Target online.
For more information, please visit www.mielleorganics.com.
Press Contact:
Candace Lane
(478) 442-1725
Candace@whittleyagency.com
Jenny McIntosh
(203) 461-4461
Jenny@whittleyagency.com
SOURCE Mielle Organics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.