WorldTrips Hosts Webinar with Travel Industry Leaders

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldTrips is hosting a live virtual discussion, WorldTrips' 2022 Travel Behavior & Data Trends Webinar, on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST with top data-driven leaders to discuss the latest travel trends and predictions for the new year.
Panelists include Brad Nelson, Sales Director from Sojern; Max Tremaine, Co-Founder and CEO of Sherpa; Jonathan Nichols, VP of Underwriting for WorldTrips; Clay Coomer, VP of Marketing for WorldTrips; Suzanne Morrow, VP of Business Development for InsureMyTrip; and Dr. Michelle Nathan, Chief Medical Officer for On Call International. The 45-minute live virtual event will focus on data-driven predictions for the domestic and international travel industry in 2022. Experts will reveal how travel behavior and buying habits may evolve and the impact of the ongoing pandemic on travel demand.
WorldTrips' 2022 Travel Behavior & Data Trends Webinar
Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EST
Panelists include:
Brad Nelson, Director of Enterprise Sales, Sojern
Jonathan Nichols, VP of Underwriting, WorldTrips
Clay Coomer, VP of Marketing, WorldTrips
Max Tremaine, Co-Founder and CEO, Sherpa
Suzanne Morrow, VP of Business Development, InsureMyTrip
Dr. Michelle Nathan, Chief Medical Officer, On Call International
Add to calendar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85743157932?pwd=NTEzTnNsYnBGdEVzWUd1SDA0L0ZyUT09
Media is welcome to submit questions in advance and/or RSVP to the event at press@worldtrips.com.
Media Contact:
Clay Coomer, WorldTrips
press@worldtrips.com
About WorldTrips
WorldTrips is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips.com.
In the State of California, operating as WorldTrips Insurance Services. California Non-Resident Producer License Number: 0G3970
SOURCE WorldTrips
