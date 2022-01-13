Milestone Partners Sells Heights Finance

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Partners ("Milestone") is pleased to announce the sale of Heights Finance ("Heights" or the "Company") to CURO Group Holdings Corp. CURO, on December 27, 2021 for total equity consideration of $360 million.
Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Heights provides installment loans and related insurance products primarily to underbanked consumers with limited access to credit from banks and other financial institutions. Founded in 1953, the Company has over 1,300 employees and 400 branches in eleven states spanning the southern and midwestern United States.
Milestone originally invested in Heights, f/k/a Southern Management Corporation ("SMC"), in June 2012. The Company was re-branded in Q2 2021 following SMC's acquisition of Heights in December 2019. During Milestone's holding period, the Company executed on numerous growth initiatives, including the transformative add-on acquisition and subsequent re-branding to Heights, substantial upgrades to branch technology and a proprietary data warehouse build-out, which further enhanced its underwriting capabilities. During Milestone's holding, Heights diversified its product set, doubled its footprint and tripled earnings.
Heights (www.heightsfinance.com) is a leading provider of consumer installment loans through over 400 branch locations across the southern and midwestern United States. The Company also provides installment loan-related credit insurance and ancillary products to a customer base that lacks access to traditional banking and insurance products. Heights operates in eleven states – Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.
Milestone Partners (www.milestonepartners.com) is a private equity firm that partners with management to invest in leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations of middle-market businesses. Based in suburban Philadelphia, Milestone Partners has closed over 100 acquisitions, add-ons and sale transactions since 1995, while managing almost $1 billion of committed equity capital.
Within financial services, Milestone invests in niche, high-margin businesses in the insurance, specialty finance, financial technology and asset management sectors. Transaction targets typically have revenues of $20-$500 million and EBITDA / pre-tax earnings of $10-$100 million.
SOURCE Milestone Partners
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.