Global Smart Hangars (Aviation/Others) Markets Report 2021: Transformative Trends and Pandemic-related Operational Challenges Drive Adoption of AI, Drones, and Contactless Technologies

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Hangars" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research discusses trends like edge computing, IoT, and artificial intelligence with respect to aircraft hangars; an analysis of the drivers and restraints affecting the adoption of smart technologies in aircraft hangars, covering a 9-year time frame, supports a thorough overview of these trends, along with industry use cases for each one. The use cases cover applications in both aviation and other industries.
Novel technologies are improving aircraft hangars, and particularly the activities that take place within these hangars (final assembly or heavy maintenance and modification work). Industry 4.0 trends have positively changed the way aircraft are built or maintained in hangars, leading to the emergence of smart hangars.
Advanced technologies enable smart systems and processes and the Industry 4.0 trends being implemented in aircraft hangars. These hangers are essentially equipped with smart solutions for common applications and ensure improved productivity, consistent quality output, and timely execution of tasks.
For instance, IoT devices like drones and robots are being used for aircraft inspections, while AI has found its way into aircraft maintenance and assembly operations by virtue of predictive maintenance and augmented reality applications, respectively.
These applications and technological trends, along with general trends like shifting to paperless operations, the impact of next-generation aircraft, and stakeholder pros and cons are discussed in greater detail.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Smart Hangars Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Drivers Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraints Analysis
3. Market Overview
- Commercial Aviation MRO Value Chain
- Industry 4.0
- Industry 4.0 - Technological Trends - IoT
- Industry 4.0 - Technological Trends - Edge Computing
- Industry 4.0 - Technological Trends - AI
- Industry 4.0 - Case Studies - Implementation in Aviation Industry
- Industry 4.0 - Case Studies - Implementation in Other Industries
- Smart Hangars
- Smart Solutions - Benefits and Challenges/Stakeholder Pros and Cons
- Smart Hangars - Shift to Paperless MRO Operations
- Smart Hangars - Next-generation Aircraft
- Smart Hangars - Vendors and Solutions
- Smart Hangars - Case Studies
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Contactless Technology (e.g., RFID*) for Tracking and Tracing Tools, Parts, and Personnel in Aircraft Hangars
- Growth Opportunity 2: Augmented Reality (AR) for Training Aircraft Technicians
- Growth Opportunity 3: Blockchain Technology for Aircraft Parts and Component Status Monitoring
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qv8kj0
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.