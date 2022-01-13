Purebase NFT Studio Launches, Sets New NFT Standard with Lucky Zeros Gen Ø Collection

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While the NFT market has seen unprecedented growth, it has also been plagued by exploitation – with poor quality art and opportunism threatening the long term viability of a new market that could reshape art ownership in the Web3 age. NFTs also have a high barrier to entry for artists and brands hoping to positively impact the space. Enter Purebase – a new NFT studio that not only sets a new standard for the industry by supplying a safe place for creators to share their talents while providing holders of NFT collections increased brand value and utility.

Purebase Studio is founded and run by M!KEY and CALV!N, two studio directors with over 11 years of experience in the digital agency space that have curated an incredible roster of artists and creators from around the world. A longtime leader in the space, CALV!N has been regularly quoted as a "crypto expert" by Business Insider and is now launching Purebase as an answer to lingering questions about the future of NFTs.

"The entire NFT space needs to think longer term for the good of the artists and the collectors," says CALV!N. "How do you provide value beyond the mint? What actually happens after you 'sell out' a project? How are collectors going to be protected against those in it for a quick buck? A lot of people are losing money because they're buying based on hype, or they are buying in and flipping for profit. I get the appeal of that but the NFT space has become just that and that's a problem if we want this growth to be sustainable. With Purebase, I want to offer something with long term stability and less risk so that our community and industry can thrive."

To futureproof the studio, offer its community growth opportunities and create stability, the framework for Purebase revolves around three functional components:



The Purebase Studio - A studio that will act as the powerhouse behind the ever-growing collection of brands.

The Purebase Sandbox - Curating a limited number of projects each quarter from creators around the world to launch them exclusively through the Purebase Sandbox platform – offering mentorship, studio support, developer resources, community development/management, partnerships & marketing and more.

The Purebase Fund - Created with a portion of the studio's revenue, this fund is staked in secure high yield pools to continue to grow its value. This allows the fund to continuously increase the principal value of the fund, while also generating yields that can be spent without decreasing the principal – building value even in bear markets regardless of market conditions in the NFT space.

Introducing Lucky Zeros Purebase's emergence as an exclusive NFT/blockchain studio kicks off with the inaugural featured collection Lucky Zeros, an NFT project launched on the Ethereum Blockchain from resident artist "Lucky". Created inline with its mission of securing long term value for the Purebase community, Lucky Zeros are designed and 3D-rendered in 4K to be the industry's cutest and highest quality NFTs. Lucky Zeros are extremely detailed at about 13 megabytes per image and offer more than 69 billion possible combinations.

For the GEN Ø Lucky Zeros, there is a fixed total supply of 3,333, costing 0.06 Eth each. They will also continue to play a pivotal role in the Purebase Ecosystem with owners gaining various benefits.

Already off to an amazing start since the public sale launch on December 22, Lucky Zeros boasted over 1.5 million dollars in volume traded within the first 48 hours from 1,500 holders, with an average price appreciation of 400% from mint in the first week (and sustaining). Lucky Zeros also made it to the top 10 leaderboard for new projects on Open Sea within 24 hours.

CALV!N credits this success to the strength of its unusually inclusive community and the quality of its NFTs. "We spent six months creating our art, backing this with our resources, our talents, and all of our connections to build us out as a brand. People are falling in love with the characters, in particular because cuteness is something any age, any gender, and any race can appreciate. It's very inclusive and all ages-friendly and that's made our community culture decidedly different from others surrounding crypto and NFTs. We feel that because of the design, we can grow this into an actual brand in the real world."

"Everybody that understands NFTs knows that 99% of the brands won't be here next year. We have to change that,"CALV!N continues. "I believe in building something for the long term, backed by talented people that live and breathe this NFT culture and business versus hype-based projects that are done as soon as they sell you an NFT. As an industry, we have to do better and, with Purebase and Lucky Zeros, I want to help lead that change."

